29 Products That’ll Bring All Of Those Fall Feels Into Your Home

1. A must-have "Pumpkin Carving" candle, because what kind of person would I be if I didn't kick off this post without a fall scent from fan-favorite Bath & Body Works??? This one is sweet, spicy, and will make you feel like every night is a spooktacular one.
I have this candle and it is the epitome of fall. I'm one of those people who would happily live in autumn all year long, so I'd have zero issue keeping this scent out at all times. My colleague Mallory Mower *also* has and enjoys this candle, she said:
"I *love* this candle! I had to get it in both sizes so that my husband and I could smell it at the same time, despite working in different parts of the house. We were fighting over who got to use it during work. It's that delicious. The style of the mason jar version (pictured above) is so classically creepy and a great match with traditional Halloween decor!"
Scent notes: freshly carved pumpkin, spiced pumpkin seeds and smooth brown sugar.
2. A curtain of twinkle lights to help you transform your space into a cozy nook where you can sip on a cup of tea, crack open a book, or simply daydream about all the gorgeous foliage that'll be here before you know it.
Promising review: "I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." —NG
3. Or festive string lights that'll give you ample opportunities to scream-sing "autumn leaves falling down like pieces into plaaace" a la Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."
These lights are waterproof and battery operated — each pack takes three AA batteries.
Promising review: "The lights and leaves on this are so beautiful. They are excellent quality — I have had no leaves fall off like another reviewer stated. I feel like this lighted garland took my fall decor to the next level! My kids and I love sitting under the glow of our fall lights while we read together." —achri07
4. A color-shifting mushroom light because you're a ~fun guy~ and will totally appreciate the cozy lil' cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
5. Throw pillow covers to bring an autumn color palette to your couch without the stress of shopping around for perfectly coordinated pillows — this set has already done the work for you.
Promising review: "I have been searching for the perfect ochre colored pillow. These are absolutely stunning. Such a deep rich color! Exactly what I was looking for. To top it off, they are also extremely soft. Perfect!" —Lillie Marshall
6. Or set of four linen throw covers with a spookier retro vibe, in case you really want to transform your home into a Halloween haven.
Promising review: "These pillow covers were EXACTLY what I was looking for! There is nothing I love more than a creepy vintage/retro look in my home for the fall/Halloween season. These are the perfect accent for all of my 1960s blow molds sitting around! I do wish the zippers were a bit more reinforced, but I am overall thrilled with my purchase! I love changing pillow covers seasonally rather than purchasing new pillows as it makes storage and washing a breeze. Buy them!!!" —mamaJen
7. A bread-making machine that'll fill your home with the aroma of freshly baked bread — is there any better smell than that on a chilly autumn day? I think not.
Promising review: "I didn't want to spend a lot of money in case it turned out that we didn't like it. Well, we love it. We consume a fresh loaf every three days and it only takes me 10 minutes to measure the ingredients, add them to the pot and set it to go. Much faster. For reference, I have only made the basic 1.5-lb loaf set to light crust. I follow the instructions exactly except I substitute the water with warm milk. I made this modification after the first couple of loaves. They were good but just a little dry for our liking. Using warm milk, instead of water, turns out a softer loaf. I'm sure I will try other recipes down the road but for now, this is what I needed it for and it works wonderfully." —Amazon Customer
8. And a gorgeous woven bread basket to display your latest creations, now that you're channeling your I-wish-it-was-autumn-forever feelings into crafting the perfect carb.
9. A precious little mushroom lamp for anyone who admittedly, spends most of their time hanging out at their desk. It comes with a remote that'll help you swiftly choose from 16 colors and four brightness modes.
Check it out in this adorable desk setup from @kailacottage.
Promising review: "Cute, cute, cute! This is one of the cutest night lights ever! Not only does it change colors; it can be controlled remotely and changed in a variety of colors and effects, from flashing to slowly fading from one color into another, or if desired, one constant color to match any decor. The brightness can also be adjusted. And the wood base gives it more than the look of a toy; it is perfectly classy." —roika
10. And an adorable mushroom cup/tea infuser because we're really into anything that screams "I-BELONG-IN-AN-ISOLATED-FOREST-CABIN-WITH-FAIRY-CREATURES."
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom cup in action.
Promising review: "It's so cute. It gives me so much serotonin drinking from it and having it on my desk. I'm always craving any sort of liquid so I do drink it pretty fast, but I just keep a refill close. The cup makes it worth the trip to refill." —PoisonedTendrils
11. A tree stump stool organizer that won't take away from the carefully crafted autumn vibe you've curated throughout your house but will still keep your go-to blankets organized and out of sight.
Promising review: "These stools are the best purchases we could have made. They hold a lot of toys/stuffies and can support 220 pounds! My son is 7 and my daughter is 4 and they absolutely love these stools. We got the wood and it looks real! I love the look, storage, and multiple uses. The covers are very soft and machine washable! Love!" —Amazon Customer
12. A trio of adorable ceramic ghosts you can count on to look spectre-cular wherever you decide they should live in your home.
Promising review: "My little guys came in absolutely perfect condition, and were packaged with a lot of foam padding inside their box so they were safe and snug!!! I adore them to bits. Perfect for the spooky mood. You can’t go wrong. I promise, you will adore these guys. Adopt some little ghosts and give them a loving home, it is 10000% worth it." —RCG1105
13. A cinnamon-colored duvet set complete with a super soft cover and two shams that'll make you want to lounge in bed for days (if only). Whatever color you choose will look (and feel!) divine and will help transform your room into one out of a fancy resort.
Magic Linen is a family-owned small business based in Lithuania that sells an array of home linens.
Promising review: "Friends have boasted about linen sheets and how I need to hop on the train. I was not a believer until I decided to give the magic linen sheets a try. My husband is obsessed with our sheets and pillows and duvet. I’m usually always cold, and my husband runs hot. We are both at our perfect temperature with these sheets! I’m never cold, and we’ve had the best sleep the last week since I’ve put them on. Also, I got the yellow stripe cover and pillow covers and love it. Love, love, love! Am planning on getting different colors!" —Patricia L.
14. Or burnt orange–colored linen sheets that are so luxurious they'll have you cancelling plans because you'd much rather be in bed pretending Halloween is right around the corner (it kind of is, right?)
In addition to having these incredibly comfortable sheets (in that lovely warm color as seen above), I also have Parachute's linen quilt and it is the most breathable comforter I have ever owned. You get what you pay for with these, the quality of everything I've gotten from this company so far has been absolutely worth it.
Promising review: "Have been sleeping on my linen sheets for about a month now and absolutely loving them. Have washed twice and have only gotten softer with each wash. They are sturdy yet luxurious and breathable. Love my sheets." —Dalas D.
15. A "flaming" humidifier to impress anyone who cherishes nothing more than cozy cottagecore vibes, soothing aromatherapy, and sleeping amongst delightfully hydrated air.
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier in action.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
16. Mason jar sconces complete with florals and fairy lights to really tie together the farmhouse chic vibe you've been working on after watching one too many Hallmark movies where the soon-to-be couple is cozied up at the family farm.
Promising review: "These are a beautiful way to accent a piece of artwork or give a little homespun look to a kitchen. I put this on either side of a painting done by my mother-in-law and it really makes that a cozy nook in our farmhouse kitchen. The remotes are cool and once we got the housing situated behind the flowers hid the cording, it isn't noticeable. I got a set of two, but only need one of the remotes to operate them both. the twinkling options are versatile, too." —Sparkle by Monica
