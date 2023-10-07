29 Products That’ll Bring All Of Those Fall Feels Into Your Home

I have this candle and it is the epitome of fall. I'm one of those people who would happily live in autumn all year long, so I'd have zero issue keeping this scent out at all times. My colleague Mallory Mower *also* has and enjoys this candle, she said:



"I *love* this candle! I had to get it in both sizes so that my husband and I could smell it at the same time, despite working in different parts of the house. We were fighting over who got to use it during work. It's that delicious. The style of the mason jar version (pictured above) is so classically creepy and a great match with traditional Halloween decor!"

Scent notes: freshly carved pumpkin, spiced pumpkin seeds and smooth brown sugar.

Get it from Bath & Body Works for $15.95.