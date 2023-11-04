Just 36 Pieces Of Clothing Your Closet Would Be Thrilled To Meet

1. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt that screams "fall is here and it's fabulous!"
2. A long-line cardigan coat you can count on to make you the most stylish pumpkin in the patch — pair it with your fave jeans and a staple tee for an easy, fabulous 'fit.
Promising review: "Classic fall jacket that can be dressed up or down. Has a nice lightweight feel for early autumn into early winter. Fits a little large so size down one. XS is about a size 6–8. Ordered black." —Karyn O.
Get it from Old Navy for $29 (originally $59.99; available in sizes XS–2XL, 2X–4X, regular, tall, and petite lengths, and two colors).
3. An oversize flannel shirt made for transitional weather (shout out to its lightweight material) so you can layer to your heart's content and snap photos with a Pumpkin Spice Latte, but without all the sweating that usually happens when you try to dress cozily before the temps completely cool off.
Promising review: "Super cute flannel to layer for fall outfits! The material is extremely lightweight, which is perfect because I live in the south where it’s hot nearly year round. I can get the trendy fall look without overheating lol I will be ordering more colors! I love it." —Hayley Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 21 colors).
4. A puffer vest that'll make you feel like you're receiving the biggest, coziest hug while leaving you looking like a fashionista at the same time.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors).
5. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.
Promising review: "I love this poncho. Quality of material is good. Love the colors. I purchased this for a trip. I wanted something lightweight, not bulky but would keep me warm on cool nights. It also doubles as a blanket when I am watching TV. I machine wash it, put in the dryer, and it still looks good." —Damian Perez
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 45 styles).
6. A quilted fleece pullover, in case you're someone that is always cold and know you'll benefit from having an even warmer option on deck.
Promising review: "I love this sweater!!! It has the coolest button detail that you can button all the way up or have loose like my pics, it’s incredible soft, and it's amazing quality! I highly recommend this!! If you’re on the verge of sizes, just go up a size because you can’t go wrong with oversized right now!" —Stephanie Mason
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 colors).
7. An oversized waffle knit top — essential if you want to feel comfortable but aren't quite sure what direction your day is headed — whether you head out on a stroll with a friend or never see the light of day, this top will *always* be a good idea.
I have this shirt in gray and green and it's fantastic! It's lightweight so you won't find yourself overheating if you're running around in it, but cozy enough that you'll also feel snug as a bug! I lived it in all last winter and can't wait to break it out for the fall. Definitely a piece worth adding into your loungewear wardrobe.
Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite top from Aerie and I am so happy they brought it back! It does run big. I’m typically a large and I sized down to a medium and still have plenty of room. It’s a must have piece in my closet." —Jenni
Get it from Aerie for $48.26 (originally $69.95; available in sizes 2XS–2XL and eight colors).
8. A padded tank so you can go about your day bra-free — which sounds like an absolute dream, TBH. It'll provide you with enough support and layer beautifully under your go-to oversize cardi.
Check out this activewear essential on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" —Kristyn Long
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors).
9. A flowy midi dress starring puff sleeves, a ruffled hemline, and a bow at the back that'll make you feel like running through a field of dandelions while singing "I want adventure in the greaaaaat wide somewheeeeeeere!" a la Belle from Beauty and the Beast.
Promising review: "This dress appears way more expensive than the listing. It reminded me of something you’d find in a boutique. I wore this dress for my bridal shower and it was so comfortable! Dress is true to size and perfect for coverage when sitting (opening presents, etc). I highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 19 colors).
10. An oversized chunky statement-sleeve cardi that'll probs also make you want to invest in new tank tops just so you can wear a version of this outfit day after day until the sun returns in April.
Promising review: "I. ABSOLUTELY. LOVE. THIS. SWEATER. Love love love it!!!! It’s worth every penny. The color is beautiful, it’s soft, I love the design, the fit, everything. I’m going to get more in other colors too. Pair it with a body suit and high waisted jeans and you’re ready!" —Kari
Get it from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
11. A cashmere cardi with a lil' embroidered Mickey Mouse in the corner for Disney Adults who can't resist adding a little bit of magic into their autumn wardrobe.
Get it from Madewell for $198 (available in sizes 2XS–L).
12. An A-line overalls dress that'll look just darling layered over long sleeves and sweaters — this should absolutely be a contender for your favorite winter look.
Promising review: "I read about this in a BuzzFeed article that said best, cheapest things to buy on Amazon right now. I was skeptical because I've ordered from Romwe before and not loved their products (they were sooo small.) This fit as expected, and I got SO many compliments on it." —Brandon Alexander
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors).
13. A chic sweater starring an asymmetrical hem, long enough to cover your booty so you can wear your leggings without hearing "those are NOT pants, I can see your whole butt!"
Promising review: "Ordered a small in the white version of this sweater and holy cow! I intend to buy this in black as well, so impressed. This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable. It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down. This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. 10/10 would recommend to a friend! Great value for the money spent." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
14. Pull-on Levi Strauss skinny jeans you honestly will want in every style. Beware: your roommate is DEFINITELY going to try and steal these from your closet.
Promising review: "I never write reviews, but these are easily the best jeans I have ever owned in my life and I had to share!!! They fit perfectly in every way to the point where I can't believe these aren't custom-made for me. They are incredibly comfortable without sacrificing the look of real jeans and the tummy panel is FANTASTIC. On top of all of that, these are more comfortable than my leggings. I'm in love with these pants and will be purchasing the rest of the colors to replace every other pair of jeans I own." —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $21.67+ (available in sizes 2–28, in regular, short, and long lengths, two cuts, and 19 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
15. A chiffon blouse, because this elegant lil' number is likely as close as you're going to get to being a Bridgerton this fall. I respect the attempt and think you're gonna look divine in this top!
Promising review: "This is a really great item. It’s a very nice material, and the print is vibrant. It’s not very long so if you’re tall, make sure you’ll want to tuck it into something high waisted. The sleeves are just the tiiiiiniest bit short on me, but as I said, I’m super tall so I’m used to it. I definitely recommend this top!" —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 33 colors).
16. A fuzzy V-neck popcorn sweater you'll find yourself as infatuated with as the smell of the freshly popped snack.
Promising review: "This is my favorite new sweater! The quality is amazing! It's super soft and the color is a pretty taupe that goes well with everything. It's definitely oversized, so order your normal size. I love the detail on the sleeves and the length is great. I'm tempted to buy the other colors now!" —Laura Chaffee
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors).