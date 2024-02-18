29 Disney Products For Your Baby's Magical Nursery

1. A Funko Pop! figure of Walt Disney riding on a train — meant to replicate the one he had on his own property that partially inspired him to build Disneyland! The more you know, friends. This will look perfect on a shelf in your tyke's room.
If you're a diehard Disney fan you certainly know the story behind Walt Disney and his own little backyard train — I can't think of a better way to commemorate that moment in history than this cute Funko Pop! I actually swap out various Disney Funko Pop! figures in my son's room, he loves pointing out the characters during diaper changes (and it's a good way to keep him distracted and making the whole process go faster).
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. A Baby Yoda night light that, for lack of a better term, can become your *guiding light* when your baby inevitably wakes up in the middle of the night for a feeding or in need of a change.
I am admittedly obsessed with "The Child" and can't get enough of him — that includes letting him reign over my bathroom at night in the form of the night-light.
Promising review: "So cute and I love that it turns on when it senses it is dark. Would also make a cute gift! Could be brighter, but it is perfect for what I was looking for and adds fun to my home." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $6.42.
3. A set of 12 retro-styled Disney art prints you can use to transform your baby's nursery from a regular old room into something much more magical.
You can snag a pack of 8 x 10 frames here!
Promising review: "These are such cute pictures. They are bright, fun, add some fun color and are perfect for our playroom. The size is nice but it was difficult finding frames that weren't super expensive for the size. Over all I highly recommend." —Amy
Get them from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in seven styles).
4. A Tinker Bell light switch decal that'll make it oh-so-easy to add some Disney flair to your tyke's nursery — no pixie dust needed!
Promising review: "So adorable! Perfect little addition for my nursery!" —Jessica Arcomano
Get it from Amazon for $3.20.
5. A Dumbo wooden pull toy you might find yourself tearing up over when you put it on display in your baby's room — it's so darling and eventually your mini-me will love playing with it (and we love decor that doubles as a toy!).
6. A Toy Story blanket that'll bring new meaning to "You've Got A Friend in Me" — drape it over a rocking chair or the side of the crib when it's not being used. It's made from a rayon blend that'll keep kiddos cozy whether the weather is hot or cold!
Milk Snob is a small business that sells blankets, nursing covers, car seat covers, and more in fun prints!
Promising review: "The quality is amazing! My baby loves the feel of the fabric and they have the cutest designs! I honestly feel this blanket will last for a while and definitely worth investing in!" —blake peterson
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in six styles).
7. Disney-themed crib sheets you'll definitely want more than one set of — order two and easily add some magical flair to the nursery.
I have this Disney Princess crib sheet on my registry — I immediately fell in love once I saw the delicate (but still very Disney) design. They're so cute I simply couldn't help myself! The other patterns are equally cute so I'm sure I'll end up ordering more down the line.
Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven styles).
8. Or Grogu sheets for anyone looking to create a Star Wars nursery that's simply *~out of this world~*.
I have these exact sheets in my son's room and they are definitely worth the splurge. He's nearly two and they've held up beautifully through all the baby/toddler chaos — and the wash! They're very soft, fit the mattress perfectly, and simply look adorable.
Get then from Pottery Barn Kids for $30.99+ (also available in a two-pack).
9. A Winnie the Pooh mobile featuring plush versions of the storybook characters (arguably the cutest ones) — it also plays three soothing lullabies so your little one can drift off to sleep thinking about adventuring around the Hundred Acre Wood.
Lambs & Ivy is a small business that sells adorable nursery decor. If you're not into Winnie the Pooh the sell a variety of other mobiles with Disney themes (and without!).
Promising review: "We wanted something simple and easy. I was nervous that the stuffed animals and the pastel colors would not be stimulating enough, but our daughter loves them beyond belief. She is able to lay in her crib and watch the characters and you can tell how happy she is. I would totally recommend this product." —Mika Milliren
Get it from Amazon for $64.99.
10. A customized Beauty and the Beast print with your little one's name surrounded by classic icons from the movie — it'll have you singing "Be Our Guest" every time you get the chance to show off your carefully curated nursery to friends.
Minted also offers a bunch of other gorgeous Disney prints you might want to look into for nursery decor!
Get it from Minted for $24+ (available in 10 sizes and with or without a frame).
11. Disney 100 Years of Wonder Storybook Collection that'll look *so* gorgeous sitting atop your kiddo's dresser or on display on a bookcase — it's filled with tons of Disney stories your little one will love hearing over and over.
I bought this book for my son and it's been fantastic! It has a beautiful cover that would work with any bedroom's theme and it is jam-packed with both new and classic Disney stories. Not that we'd know since my toddler just makes us read Encanto every single not...but I digress. I have shelves in his room I use just for books and this one really does look gorgeous when on display.
Promising review: "Gives stories from many Disney movies. I love this beautifully illustrated book. The colors are gorgeous. It is a big heavy book. Worth the addition to my 100 years of Disney collection. " —Anna Marie Mullins
Get it from Amazon for $13.80.
12. Or a collection of Disney Parks Little Golden Books complete with stories about "it's a small world," The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, The Orange Bird, and Space Mountain — line 'em up and soak up all of that Disney Parks magic whenever you're hanging in your kiddo's room.
I have this set as well (of course) and have also given it as gifts — it's perfect for Disney fans or anyone looking to add a bit of Disney Parks fun into their kiddo's room.
Promising review: "Love that the Little Golden Books are still in business as I enjoyed these books as a child. Love that Disney has continued the tradition for another generation!" —Sarah Anderson
Get it from Amazon for $23.55.
13. Mickey balloon wall signs you're bound to get compliments on when you post just how adorable your nursery looks after decorating it with all kinds of fun Disney motifs — these will take you right back to walking down Main Street USA!
CMSDesignStudio is a small business that sells custom party and home decor. You should also check out their theme park name sign, personalized ear hat sign, monorail decoration, and Toy Story clouds.
Promising review: "LOVE these balloons. They are the perfect addition to our themed wall. High quality, gorgeous!" —Sarah Rose
Get a single balloon from CMSDesignStudio on Etsy for $8.06+ (available with or without an acrylic bubble, in three sizes, and 36 colors)
14. A washable rug, so when your mini-me inevitably spits up or pees on the carpet in the nursery you'll be able to pop it right into the washing machine.
Ruggable's rugs are honestly a work of art — not just because they look great regardless of what room you put them in, but because they can handle a stain like no other. I have a Mickey Mouse rug (seen above to the left) in my toddler's room, but my sister (who has three big dogs) has truly put the quality of their rugs to the test. Within a week of owning one she successfully cleaned blood, poop, and coffee off of it without a remnant of a stain left behind.
Promising review: "I love this rug so much! It’s perfect for kids and pets, and it’s so easy to keep clean. I actually use it where my kids eat and it hasn’t gotten stained at all. 100% would recommend!" —Ashley C
Get it from Ruggable for $99+ (available in 10 sizes and 3 styles).
15. Wall art inspired by Peter Pan's Lost Boys — perfect for your little one who will soon be getting into all kinds of adventures of their own and will luckily take you along for the ride.
Open Road Brands is a small business!
Promising review: "Very cute and perfect for over the crib of my new nephew." —Ashley McGuire
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in 14 Disney styles).
16. A Disney-inspired directional sign that'll look oh-so-cute on your nursery's wall — they even have Hercules and Alice in Wonderland options if you're trying to branch out your decor to other classic films.
Open Road Brands is a small business!
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in nine styles).
17. A wholesome 100 Acre Wood Map that'll bring you right back to your own childhood — it looks just like the ones from the classic books! You'll love it just as much as Pooh Bear loves his hunny (which is *a lot*).
Yellowbird Art & Design is a small business. Note: this print arrives unframed.
Promising review: "One of my favorite new pieces in my daughter's nursery. The map looks so cute framed above her books." —Kiersten
Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in two sizes).
18. A personalized Mickey Mouse–shaped night light featuring your little one's moniker, because you don't need to be front row at one of Disney's iconic firework shows to add some sparkle and shine to your life.
From Mouse to House is a small business that crafts 3D-printed and laser-cut Disney-inspired creations.
Promising review: "Adorable addition to my granddaughter's Disney themed nursery. Her mom loved it. It's small, but it just means it was easy to find a spot for it. Recommended." —Amy Mastin
Get it from From Mouse to House on Etsy for $24.94.