26 Delightfully Nerdy Products That Happen To Be Legitimately Useful

1. A 44-piece Mjölnir toolbox for the person who *literally* fixes everything on their own — if you're *also* a Marvel fan you will have an absolute ball reaching for Thor's mighty hammer the next time you put together a dresser.
Promising reviews: "We bought this for my husband for Father's Day and it was a huge hit. We are a Marvel-loving household so it fit right in. My husband is a contractor so he has all the tools but it is perfect to have in the house when I ask him to hang a shelf, a picture, or whatever. It has lots of handy tools inside, my husband was impressed with the quality of each tool and the variety. Plus he feels cool holding Thor's hammer, haha." —Monica Aldrich
2. A Dracula garlic mincer that'll make even the most serious of chefs let out an audible giggle.
Promising review: "I gifted this to my roommate and we both love it. We love garlic so we use it almost every day! It is easy to use and effortless, taking the crushed garlic was a pain at first but now we just use a small spoon to scrape it out. Cleaning is super easy by hand but most of the time we put it in the dishwasher to keep it from smelling garlicky. Everyone loves it! Highly recommend!" —Danny
3. A set of anti-slip glasses holders you can count on to *literally* support you throughout your entire day – you won't find yourself making that infamously nerdy "pushing-up-my-glasses-because-they're-sliding-down-my-face" move anytime soon.
Anchor Glasses Straps is a small business!
Promising review: "I love this product. I had grown weary with my glasses sliding off my face. It's like I had to choose between them being tight and causing headaches and pain behind my ears or being comfortable but not functional. I decided to look for a solution. This was a fair price and different options (color-wise) so I ordered it. They are very comfortable. I can inspect under my bus without my glasses sliding off my face and don't have to hold them on anymore. They work perfectly. My glasses do not move at all." —Danyell Brazell
4. A rechargeable electric lighter for anyone who still stands by the opinion the original Game Boy was the greatest console of all time — oh, and also finds themselves in need of a lighter. "I choose you!" — the '90s kid version of you to Pikachu and the current you to this gadget.
Promising review: "Love this lighter. It has some weight to it, so it feels like a real lighter. It makes a nice click sound when you open and shut it, and is easy to charge with the included cable. The blue lights on the side that show the battery level are neat, and the fact that it looks like a tiny Game Boy is awesome." —Shadowgypsy
5. Or a Nintendo-themed teether you can count on to make both babies and proud gamer parents happy — they're easily shaped for tykes to hold onto and will look oh-so-silly in photos.
My son had the Link teether and we absolutely adored it! Additionally, Bumkins is a small business.
Promising review: "I was so excited to get this in the mail. It's perfect sized for my 3-month-old, she absolutely loves it! It's very easy to clean, and it's so cute. Her father and I are huge nerds so I was so excited to find a toy for her age that fit our nerdiness. I love it, and I highly recommend this product!" —Hollie Chevelle Monaco
6. A geode-breaking activity from National Geographic that'll give you and your kids an excuse to pick up a hammer and smash rocks in half. The best part? The cracked-open rocks will reveal stunning crystal centers you can learn about together.
This science kit includes 10 natural crystal-filled geodes, one pair of safety goggles, three display stands and one learning guide.
Promising review: "My daughter is 10 and this kept her busy for HOURS! She had so much fun and was excited every time she got a glimpse of what might be inside. A couple of them were pretty cool, while the rest were just white. She didn't care, she loves them all. She was so proud to gift them to her grandparents." —Michelle
7. A wine and beer bottle opener Morticia Addams would *die* for — leave it on display in your bar cart and break it out when you're looking to impress any fellow spooky season fans.
8. A 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle, perfect for helping you unwind after a day filled with unpleasantries. There are over 50 hidden Easter eggs in this journey of an activity (including a hidden twist at the end!) that'll delight and amaze anyone who works on it.
You can check out a TikTok of a Mystic Maze puzzle in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!).
Promising review: "10/10 recommend this puzzle! So fun and kept you entertained the whole time. Perfect gift for someone who loves puzzles and wants a fun experience. Pieces were great quality and the art is great. Each time I look at the puzzle I find something new. Can’t say enough good things about this. Hope they continue to make more!" —Mary B. Owczarski
If you love working on this one, there are MANY more versions you can order next!
9. A windshield cover to keep your car cool when it's parked in the sun all day and provide you with an excuse to shout "KA-CHOW!" when you walk up to it.
Promising review: "I've had this for about four years now. It's still holding up well, I have a red car so the Cars reference is fun. Does a good job of keeping the car temp down. It's not going to be cold or anything, but it's a very noticeable difference." —Everett Logan
10. A thin bar light to brighten your gaming area so you can happily continue to play hours and hours (AND HOURS) of World of Warcraft without your partner asking, "are you still sitting in the dark?"
Promising review: "It's a good option for a streamer that has an overhead camera that shows off their custom keyboard, gaming mouse, or artisan desk mat. Highly recommended, and for the price, it's worth every dollar you spend." —MarkusTechCorner
11. A Bluetooth speaker with an adorable '90s feel to it you can program with fun pixelated messages, a clock, and animations galore! This lil' gadget has RGB-backlit buttons and, of course, has the ability to play music and podcasts.
Check out an unboxing TikTok from @thatkawaiigrl!
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes loves hers! You can read more on why it's one of her favorite pieces of desk decor here.
Promising reviews: "I actually impulsively purchased this because I saw it on TikTok. I have had it for a little over a month now, and it is actually the best item I have purchased in a while. I admit, there is a slight learning curve when setting it up because there is not a clear-cut instructions guide for all of the features, but once you figure it out, it’s so worth it. It is really multifunctional and you can customize it to your liking. I really love the mini games feature on here, like Tetris and Snake, because they all bring back childhood memories for me. My favorite part is the fact that it works as a speaker and when I play music, I can have little videos sync to the music. Who knew a tiny little speaker could bring me so much joy. It is a bit pricy though, but it is just so cute. If you’re looking for a sign to buy this, here’s your sign." —Khuyen Nguyen
12. Or a super cool gadget called Tidbyt you can customize with apps of your choosing (think train times, weather, calendar, etc) to display all you need to know at any given time.
Tidbyt (which was created by a small business of the same name) is sort of a clock display but does so much more than that. There's a ton of applications users can plug into the gadget to customize it to their liking. Current practical app options include weather, clock, stocks, news, and sports scores. However, the fun *really* starts when they start to dive into the "just for fun" applications like "Burger of the Day," "Who's That Pokémon?" "Nyan Cat," and "Super Mario Kart." They can even pre-schedule the apps to appear at specific times. You're going to blow any techie away with this one-of-a-kind gift.
Promising review: "I enjoy having this even more than I thought I would. I have currently: three clocks, live day/night time zone map, Doppler radara, Spotify now playing, most recent MegaMillions numbers, live near Earth objects, and some photos. Love it!" —Jade O.
