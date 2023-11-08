These 37 Clothing Items Will Keep You Warm And Cozy As The Coldest Months Of The Year Roll Around

1. A quilted puffer jacket you're bound to get oodles and oodles of compliments about thanks to how cute and practical it is. Hope you have the link ready to share with all your friends!
Check out a TikTok of the puffer jacket.
Reviewers say to size down!
Promising review: "I wore this during a trip to NYC. Temps ranged from the mid-40s to mid-50s, and this kept me warm, was comfy, and was cute with all of my outfits. And the best part: It has ample pocket space, so I didn't have to carry a clutch!" —Kandace
Get it from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and 15 colors).
2. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings for anyone who prefers the look of jeans but absolutely detests cold weather — these will give ya the best of both worlds.
Promising review: "Quality is fantastic. Fits exactly to size indicated. I'm always cold, and I'm in love with these jeans. Not bulky...in fact, they look fantastic on. I've bought five different pairs in various styles and colors." —Debbie L Morawski
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–3XL and 43 colors).
3. A super-soft sherpa cardigan you can wrap yourself up in on rainy or snowy days so you can feel like you're home snuggled in a blanket even when you're not.
Promising review: "Nice oversized sherpa cardigan. Warm and has pockets! Works great for cool summer nights under a tank or in between layers during fall and winter months. Size down if you want this to be more fitted." —Becky Wolz
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 40 styles).
4. A long-line cardigan coat you can count on to make you the most stylish pumpkin in the patch — pair it with your fave jeans and a staple tee for an easy, fabulous 'fit.
Promising review: "Classic fall jacket that can be dressed up or down. Has a nice lightweight feel for early autumn into early winter. Fits a little large so size down one. XS is about a size 6–8. Ordered black." —Karyn O.
Get it from Old Navy for $29 (originally $59.99; available in sizes XS–2XL, 2X–4X, regular, tall, and petite lengths, and two colors).
5. A puffer vest that'll make you feel like you're receiving the biggest, coziest hug while leaving you looking like a fashionista at the same time.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors).
6. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.
Promising review: "I love this poncho. Quality of material is good. Love the colors. I purchased this for a trip. I wanted something lightweight, not bulky but would keep me warm on cool nights. It also doubles as a blanket when I am watching TV. I machine wash it, put in the dryer, and it still looks good." —Damian Perez
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 45 styles).
7. A quilted fleece pullover, in case you're someone that is always cold and know you'll benefit from having an even warmer option on deck.
Promising review: "I love this sweater!!! It has the coolest button detail that you can button all the way up or have loose like my pics, it’s incredible soft, and it's amazing quality! I highly recommend this!! If you’re on the verge of sizes, just go up a size because you can’t go wrong with oversized right now!" —Stephanie Mason
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 colors).
8. An oversized chunky statement-sleeve cardi that'll probs also make you want to invest in new tank tops just so you can wear a version of this outfit day after day until the sun returns in April.
Promising review: "I. ABSOLUTELY. LOVE. THIS. SWEATER. Love love love it!!!! It’s worth every penny. The color is beautiful, it’s soft, I love the design, the fit, everything. I’m going to get more in other colors too. Pair it with a body suit and high waisted jeans and you’re ready!" —Kari
Get it from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
9. A cashmere cardi with a lil' embroidered Mickey Mouse in the corner for Disney Adults who can't resist adding a little bit of magic into their autumn wardrobe.
Get it from Madewell for $198 (available in sizes 2XS–M).
10. A chic sweater starring an asymmetrical hem, long enough to cover your booty so you can wear your leggings without hearing "those are NOT pants, I can see your whole butt!"
Promising review: "Ordered a small in the white version of this sweater and holy cow! I intend to buy this in black as well, so impressed. This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable. It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down. This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. 10/10 would recommend to a friend! Great value for the money spent." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 styles).
11. A fuzzy V-neck popcorn sweater you'll find yourself as infatuated with as the smell of the freshly popped snack.
Promising review: "This is my favorite new sweater! The quality is amazing! It's super soft and the color is a pretty taupe that goes well with everything. It's definitely oversized, so order your normal size. I love the detail on the sleeves and the length is great. I'm tempted to buy the other colors now!" —Laura Chaffee
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors).
12. An oversized knit cardigan in an array of gorgeous colors — ideal if you're someone who *waffles* between being too hot and too cold and loves nothing more than a go-to layering option.
Promising review: "I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more? They are thick and heavy, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 30 colors).
13. A super soft turtleneck sweater you won't be able to resist adding to your cart in many colors — embrace the season and make it your uniform from now through the spring.
Get it from Aerie for $48.26 (originally $69.95; available in sizes 2XS–2XL and five colors).
14. A floral pullover because, just like our girl Miley, you can (and should) buy yourself flowers — even if they're in the form of loungewear.
Tee Atelier is a small business based in Dublin that sells playfully and beautifully designed apparel.
Promising review: "Wonderful sweatshirt! Vivid colors, beautiful design, super soft, and really fast shipping. Thank you!" —Stacey
Get it from Tee Atelier on Etsy for $37.50 (available in sizes S–3XL and five colors).
15. A sweatshirt and leggings set you'll find yourself reaching for time and time again when you've slept through your alarm and need to quickly compose yourself before a virtual morning meeting.
Rebdolls is a woman-owned small business started by Dominican Republic–born model Grisel Paula.
Get it from Rebdolls for $59.90 (available in sizes S–4X).
16. A faux shearling moto jacket with a look that'll stand the test of time — throw it on over a tee and jeans you've already got in your closet and *boom* you've got a new go-to outfit!
Promising review: "Really an excellent steal! Just like the one from Zara but more comfortable, half the price and warmer. Wore it a few times and already got a dozen compliments." —Aleksandra Teichman
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).