37 Cozy But Stylish Items Of Clothing You’ll Never Want To Take Off

1. An oversize flannel shirt made for transitional weather (shout out to its lightweight material) so you can layer to your heart's content and snap photos with a festive drink, but without all the sweating that usually happens when you try to dress cozily before the temps cool off.
Promising review: "Super cute flannel to layer for fall outfits! The material is extremely lightweight, which is perfect because I live in the south where it’s hot nearly year round. I can get the trendy fall look without overheating lol I will be ordering more colors! I love it." —Hayley Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 18 colors).
2. A cableknit sweater that'll make you feel *~pretty in pink~* whenever you pull it on — can't you totally imagine Mia Thermopolis wearing this while tending to her Princess of Genovia duties?
Get it from our Goodful shop for $86 (available in sizes XS–L).
3. A quilted puffer jacket you're bound to get oodles and oodles of compliments about thanks to how cute and practical it is. Hope you have the link ready to share with all your friends!
Check out a TikTok of the puffer jacket.
Reviewers say to size down!
Promising review: "I wore this during a trip to NYC. Temps ranged from the mid-40s to mid-50s, and this kept me warm, was comfy, and was cute with all of my outfits. And the best part: It has ample pocket space, so I didn't have to carry a clutch!" —Kandace
Get it from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and 15 colors).
4. A cable knit chunky pullover sweater you can totally get away with wearing as a dress — add in your favorite over-the-knee boots for a fabulous lil' look.
Promising review: "This sweater dress is a dream! Not a scratchy material, not super short (especially for anyone with a little more in the back), warm, literally the PERFECT sweater dress!! Some sweaters I don’t like because the wind will blow through the holes from the knitting/stitching but this one is perfect. It looks great on anyone and the burgundy is a stunning wine color that’s great for the holidays! I’ll probably be wearing this to Thanksgiving dinner for sure and more than likely, a Christmas event, too!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors).
5. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings for anyone who prefers the look of jeans but absolutely detests cold weather — these will give ya the best of both worlds.
Promising review: "Quality is fantastic. Fits exactly to size indicated. I'm always cold, and I'm in love with these jeans. Not bulky...in fact, they look fantastic on. I've bought five different pairs in various styles and colors." —Debbie L Morawski
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–3XL and 43 colors).
6. A super-soft sherpa cardigan you can wrap yourself up in on rainy or snowy days so you can feel like you're home snuggled in a blanket even when you're not.
Promising review: "Nice oversized sherpa cardigan. Warm and has pockets! Works great for cool summer nights under a tank or in between layers during fall and winter months. Size down if you want this to be more fitted." —Becky Wolz
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 40 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
7. A puffer vest that'll make you feel like you're receiving the biggest, coziest hug while leaving you looking like a fashionista at the same time.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors).
8. A long-line cardigan coat you can count on to make you the most stylish pumpkin in the patch — pair it with your fave jeans and a staple tee for an easy, fabulous 'fit.
Promising review: "Classic fall jacket that can be dressed up or down. Has a nice lightweight feel for early autumn into early winter. Fits a little large so size down one. XS is about a size 6–8. Ordered black." —Karyn O.
Get it from Old Navy for $59.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 2X–4X, regular, tall, and petite lengths, and three colors).
9. A quilted fleece pullover, in case you're someone that is always cold and know you'll benefit from having an even warmer option on deck.
Promising review: "I love this sweater!!! It has the coolest button detail that you can button all the way up or have loose like my pics, it’s incredible soft, and it's amazing quality! I highly recommend this!! If you’re on the verge of sizes, just go up a size because you can’t go wrong with oversized right now!" —Stephanie Mason
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 colors).
10. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.
Promising review: "I love this poncho. Quality of material is good. Love the colors. I purchased this for a trip. I wanted something lightweight, not bulky but would keep me warm on cool nights. It also doubles as a blanket when I am watching TV. I machine wash it, put in the dryer, and it still looks good." —Damian Perez
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 45 styles).
11. An oversized chunky statement-sleeve cardi that'll probs also make you want to invest in new tank tops just so you can wear a version of this outfit day after day until the sun returns in April.
Promising review: "I. ABSOLUTELY. LOVE. THIS. SWEATER. Love love love it!!!! It’s worth every penny. The color is beautiful, it’s soft, I love the design, the fit, everything. I’m going to get more in other colors too. Pair it with a body suit and high waisted jeans and you’re ready!" —Kari
Get it from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
12. Spanx faux-leather leggings you can wear on days you want to appear more ~edgy~ but still feel like you're lounging in comfy clothes.
I splurged on these two years ago. I don't know why I waited so long! They're super soft on the inside, edgy on the outside, and just freakin' fabulous. If I venture to any family gatherings this holiday season you better believe you'll find me in these bad boys. I love pairing them with an oversized sweater for a look that's stylish but still cozy.
Get them from Nordstrom, Spanx, or Amazon for $98+ (available in sizes XS–3X).
13. A cashmere cardi with a lil' embroidered Mickey Mouse in the corner for Disney Adults who can't resist adding a little bit of magic into their autumn wardrobe.
Get it from Madewell for $198 (available in sizes 2XS–M).
14. A chic sweater starring an asymmetrical hem, long enough to cover your booty so you can wear your leggings without hearing "those are NOT pants, I can see your whole butt!"
Promising review: "Ordered a small in the white version of this sweater and holy cow! I intend to buy this in black as well, so impressed. This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable. It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down. This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. 10/10 would recommend to a friend! Great value for the money spent." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!