32 Pieces Of Clothing For Anyone In Their Cozy Era

"The picture and gif above are of my cat Blair, who loves my husband so much more than she loves me. I bought this in an attempt to get her to snuggle up with me instead of him. This sweater works, folks! This has also made working from home a lot easier as she'll chill out in the pocket instead of insisting on using my keyboard as a bed. Win, win, WIN!" —BuzzFeed Writer, Mallory Mower

Promising review: "This is very cute. The color is vibrant and the size is technically very true. I say this only because the material is not stretchy AT ALL! Not that it ruins the sweatshirt! I think the stiffer fabric makes your pet more comfort in the pouch. The removable pouch liner is awesome!!! I took it out, seamed it a bit smaller, then put it back in. My pup is TINY and couldn't even reach the top of the pouch! Once I seamed it he can see out but still cuddle down in for warmth. As he grows I can adjust the seam size! All in all this is an AWESOME sweater that I will be buying in other colors!" —Carrie Parker

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in six colors and sizes S–3XL).