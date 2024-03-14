32 Pieces Of Clothing For Anyone In Their Cozy Era

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Novelty socks that'll adorably hold hands when you click your heels together — who needs ruby slippers when you can kick your feet up and relax with these cuties?
Promising review: "My sister and I have had so much fun with these socks!!! They are super cute and the magnetic hold really well. The magnets are a bit big so you do notice them but overall super fun and cute." —addison fullmer
Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (available three styles and sets of four).
2. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set reviewers have praised as being delightfully similar to Skims. (Apologies, Kim K!) A must-have if you want to test run the style before potentially treating yourself to the real thing — or just another set of these in another color!
Promising review: "This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit. It's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece, so I had to cut it off, but otherwise, it's 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments. Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" —Wendy
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 30 styles).
Psst: This is included in Prime Wardrobe, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
3. A pullover sweatshirt that'll become a staple in your wardrobe faster than you can say "cozy." It comes in *so* many colors you can absolutely stock up on 'em. (Who wants to do laundry???)
Promising review: "I can't stop buying more and more of these sweaters. I am not joking, they are the most comfy thing ever. Make sure to wash on a cold, gentle cycle and tumble dry low so it stays softer for longer. It is the PERFECT lazy day comfy outfit. Couldn't recommend more. Going to get everyone one for the holidays." —Caroline Cycon
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors).
4. A versatile oversized sweater vest that'll become your go-to layering piece — it works all on its own, over a collared long sleeve top, or even over a dress. It's fabulous with a capital F.
Promising review: "Gorgeous. Very good quality material feels like a much more expensive sweater. It is longer but I bought it to tuck with trousers for work...The sides do not show your bra; the neckline is work-appropriate. " —Shelly Kuntz
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and in 12 colors/patterns).
5. A graphic knit sweater, because life is too short not to spice your wardrobe up with bold designs!
Promising review: "First of all, SO COMFORTABLE! I actually get sad when I have to take it off before bed. My stylist even dragged me around the entire salon, showing it off to at least 10 different women 'Look at this sweater!! Isn't it CUTE??!' It has such a vibe; I love it so much. It's unique and comfortable; it seems well made as it's held up nicely without pilling or shape loss after several wears. And again, the most comfortable thing I've ever worn. I'll never throw it out. Even if it gets stained, ripped, or nested in by 10 rabid skunks!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and 41 designs).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
6. A two-piece lounge set worth investing your hard-earned dollars on. Once the weekend rolls around, you're going to want to live in the utmost comfort. This set will certainly check that box.
Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien
Get it from Amazon for $51.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 35 colors).
7. A pet pouch hoodie to help you *finally* win over your cat who typically prefers to scowl at you while they lounge on their own. They simply won't be able to resist the warm pocket and cute pom poms — snuggle season is HERE, friends.
"The picture and gif above are of my cat Blair, who loves my husband so much more than she loves me. I bought this in an attempt to get her to snuggle up with me instead of him. This sweater works, folks! This has also made working from home a lot easier as she'll chill out in the pocket instead of insisting on using my keyboard as a bed. Win, win, WIN!" —BuzzFeed Writer, Mallory Mower
Promising review: "This is very cute. The color is vibrant and the size is technically very true. I say this only because the material is not stretchy AT ALL! Not that it ruins the sweatshirt! I think the stiffer fabric makes your pet more comfort in the pouch. The removable pouch liner is awesome!!! I took it out, seamed it a bit smaller, then put it back in. My pup is TINY and couldn't even reach the top of the pouch! Once I seamed it he can see out but still cuddle down in for warmth. As he grows I can adjust the seam size! All in all this is an AWESOME sweater that I will be buying in other colors!" —Carrie Parker
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in six colors and sizes S–3XL).
8. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings for anyone who prefers the look of jeans but absolutely detests cold weather — these will give ya the best of both worlds.
Promising review: "Quality is fantastic. Fits exactly to size indicated. I'm always cold, and I'm in love with these jeans. Not bulky...in fact, they look fantastic on. I've bought five different pairs in various styles and colors." —Debbie L Morawski
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–5XL and 36 colors).
9. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.
Promising review: "I love this poncho. Quality of material is good. Love the colors. I purchased this for a trip. I wanted something lightweight, not bulky but would keep me warm on cool nights. It also doubles as a blanket when I am watching TV. I machine wash it, put in the dryer, and it still looks good." —Damian Perez
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 42 styles).
10. An oversized knit cardigan in an array of gorgeous colors — ideal if you're someone who *waffles* between being too hot and too cold and loves nothing more than a go-to layering option.
Promising review: "I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more? They are thick and heavy, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 30 colors).
11. A fuzzy fleece open-front coat you can indulge in on slightly warmer days when you don't want to sweat through your clothes but still want to embrace the fact it's sweater weather.
Promising review: "GUYS OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes — I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree Fahrenheit weather, and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket- but make it fashion pieces' HAHA I love it so much." —@Kathy_Vu
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 25 colors).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
12. Sweater pants, because why should your arms and torso have all the fun??? Let your legs join in on the coziness by enveloping them in these bad boys.
Promising review: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such an awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." –Kyrene Galanis
Get them from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors).
13. A duvet-like house coat from Casper that'll make you feel like you're walking the runway in the latest of comfy-cozy fashions. Apologies to your regular loungewear, you may never want to put it on again.
BuzzFeed writer Mallory Mower is a big fan, she wrote:
"I am wrapped up in this delightful 'duvet' at this very moment! This is officially my favorite splurge-worthy gift. It's the sort of thing people don't automatically know about, which make you seem *very* in-the-know. Plus, it feels like wearable luxury! I've never owned anything cozier. That's an actual fact."
Get it from Casper for $169 (available in three sizes and two colors).