    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    32 Pieces Of Clothing For Anyone In Their Cozy Era

    Here for all of the comfiest, coziest, snuggliest vibes.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. Novelty socks that'll adorably hold hands when you click your heels together — who needs ruby slippers when you can kick your feet up and relax with these cuties?

    high white socks with little eyes on it and hands that magnetically hold
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My sister and I have had so much fun with these socks!!! They are super cute and the magnetic hold really well. The magnets are a bit big so you do notice them but overall super fun and cute." —addison fullmer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (available three styles and sets of four).

    2. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set reviewers have praised as being delightfully similar to Skims. (Apologies, Kim K!) A must-have if you want to test run the style before potentially treating yourself to the real thing — or just another set of these in another color!

    A customer review photo of them wearing the set in white
    A customer review picture of them wearing the set in camel
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit. It's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece, so I had to cut it off, but otherwise, it's 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments. Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" —Wendy

    Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 30 styles).

    Psst: This is included in Prime Wardrobe, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    3. pullover sweatshirt that'll become a staple in your wardrobe faster than you can say "cozy." It comes in *so* many colors you can absolutely stock up on 'em. (Who wants to do laundry???)

    a reviewer in a gray oversized sweatshirt with leggings and a vest
    a reviewer in a black oversized sweatshirt
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't stop buying more and more of these sweaters. I am not joking, they are the most comfy thing ever. Make sure to wash on a cold, gentle cycle and tumble dry low so it stays softer for longer. It is the PERFECT lazy day comfy outfit. Couldn't recommend more. Going to get everyone one for the holidays." —Caroline Cycon

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors). 

    4. A versatile oversized sweater vest that'll become your go-to layering piece — it works all on its own, over a collared long sleeve top, or even over a dress. It's fabulous with a capital F.

    reviewer in a black vest
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gorgeous. Very good quality material feels like a much more expensive sweater. It is longer but I bought it to tuck with trousers for work...The sides do not show your bra; the neckline is work-appropriate. " —Shelly Kuntz

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and in 12 colors/patterns).

    5. A graphic knit sweater, because life is too short not to spice your wardrobe up with bold designs!

    reviewer in the graphic sweater that's green, red, and yellow
    reviewer in the cat print graphic sweater
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "First of all, SO COMFORTABLE! I actually get sad when I have to take it off before bed. My stylist even dragged me around the entire salon, showing it off to at least 10 different women 'Look at this sweater!! Isn't it CUTE??!' It has such a vibe; I love it so much. It's unique and comfortable; it seems well made as it's held up nicely without pilling or shape loss after several wears. And again, the most comfortable thing I've ever worn. I'll never throw it out. Even if it gets stained, ripped, or nested in by 10 rabid skunks!" —Chris

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and 41 designs).

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    6. two-piece lounge set worth investing your hard-earned dollars on. Once the weekend rolls around, you're going to want to live in the utmost comfort. This set will certainly check that box.

    reviewer wearing the set in pink
    reviewer wearing the set in purple
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien

    Get it from Amazon for $51.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 35 colors). 

    7. A pet pouch hoodie to help you *finally* win over your cat who typically prefers to scowl at you while they lounge on their own. They simply won't be able to resist the warm pocket and cute pom poms — snuggle season is HERE, friends.

    BuzzFeed writer wearing the sweatshirt with hairless cat sitting inside pouch
    Gif of the same cat playing with the pom poms on the hoodie while sitting in the pouch
    Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed

    "The picture and gif above are of my cat Blair, who loves my husband so much more than she loves me. I bought this in an attempt to get her to snuggle up with me instead of him. This sweater works, folks! This has also made working from home a lot easier as she'll chill out in the pocket instead of insisting on using my keyboard as a bed. Win, win, WIN!" —BuzzFeed Writer, Mallory Mower

    Promising review: "This is very cute. The color is vibrant and the size is technically very true. I say this only because the material is not stretchy AT ALL! Not that it ruins the sweatshirt! I think the stiffer fabric makes your pet more comfort in the pouch. The removable pouch liner is awesome!!! I took it out, seamed it a bit smaller, then put it back in. My pup is TINY and couldn't even reach the top of the pouch! Once I seamed it he can see out but still cuddle down in for warmth. As he grows I can adjust the seam size! All in all this is an AWESOME sweater that I will be buying in other colors!" —Carrie Parker

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in six colors and sizes S–3XL).

    8. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings for anyone who prefers the look of jeans but absolutely detests cold weather — these will give ya the best of both worlds.

    a reviewer wearing the jeggings in a dark wash
    the same reviewer with the jeans cuffed to show the fleece lining
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Quality is fantastic. Fits exactly to size indicated. I'm always cold, and I'm in love with these jeans. Not bulky...in fact, they look fantastic on. I've bought five different pairs in various styles and colors." —Debbie L Morawski 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–5XL and 36 colors).

    9. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.

    a reviewer photo of the shawl featuring a mix of prints on a hanger
    a reviewer wearing the shawl
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this poncho. Quality of material is good. Love the colors. I purchased this for a trip. I wanted something lightweight, not bulky but would keep me warm on cool nights. It also doubles as a blanket when I am watching TV. I machine wash it, put in the dryer, and it still looks good." —Damian Perez

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 42 styles). 

    10. An oversized knit cardigan in an array of gorgeous colors — ideal if you're someone who *waffles* between being too hot and too cold and loves nothing more than a go-to layering option.

    Reviewer wearing cardigan in beige
    Reviewer wearing cardigan in pink
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more? They are thick and heavy, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 30 colors).

    11. A fuzzy fleece open-front coat you can indulge in on slightly warmer days when you don't want to sweat through your clothes but still want to embrace the fact it's sweater weather.

    a model in the coat in green
    a reviewer in the coat in brown
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "GUYS OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes — I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree Fahrenheit weather, and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket- but make it fashion pieces' HAHA I love it so much." —@Kathy_Vu

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 25 colors).

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    12. Sweater pants, because why should your arms and torso have all the fun??? Let your legs join in on the coziness by enveloping them in these bad boys.

    Reviewer photo of them wearing teal sweater pants
    a different reviewer wearing khaki
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such an awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." –Kyrene Galanis

    Get them from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors).

    13. A duvet-like house coat from Casper that'll make you feel like you're walking the runway in the latest of comfy-cozy fashions. Apologies to your regular loungewear, you may never want to put it on again.

    the wrap with a pocket in front, sleeves, and a collar
    closeup of the pocket
    couple both wearing the wraps in different colors while hugging
    Casper

    BuzzFeed writer Mallory Mower is a big fan, she wrote: 

    "I am wrapped up in this delightful 'duvet' at this very moment! This is officially my favorite splurge-worthy gift. It's the sort of thing people don't automatically know about, which make you seem *very* in-the-know. Plus, it feels like wearable luxury! I've never owned anything cozier. That's an actual fact."

    Get it from Casper for $169 (available in three sizes and two colors). 

    14. A