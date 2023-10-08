1. A vampire bat costume for the little one who wants to celebrate *spooky season* the way it was meant to be — with a creepy lil' costume you'll likely have to fight them *not* to wear to school once a week. 🦇
2. A Formula 1 boiler suit that's actually pajamas but will easily work as a costume for the future racer in your household — added bonus if you want to push your tyke around in their toy car while scouring the neighborhood for treats. Vroom, vroom! 🏎️ 💨
I purchased this for my son's first birthday (which was Formula 1 themed) and it runs large. However, it's very soft and made well! It ships super fast in case you're in need of a last-minute costume. Your kiddo will be race ready in no time at all!
Get it from F1 Store for $25 (available in sizes 0—18M and also in white).
3. A handmade caterpillar costume for your toddler who demands you read them The Very Hungry Caterpillar a minimum of 10x before they finally agree to go to sleep. It's their world — we're just living in it.
Wildwood Costume Co. is a small business that makes stunning handmade costumes for children.
Promising review: "We got so many compliments on this costume! My toddler hates hats/hoods but this had enough space and structure that it didn’t bother him. So cute!" —Molly Kissinger
Get it from Wildwood Costume Co. on Etsy for $77.99+ (available in sizes preemie—24M).
4. An un-bear-ably cute bodysuit costume that'll keep your little cub warm 'n' cozy this Halloween — be careful though, they might want to hibernate the entire time you were hoping to show off their costume to the neighbors.
Promising review: "I got this for both my boys (2-years-old and 3–6 months) for Halloween, but also because I knew they could wear it for winter days and even PJs! Instead of buying a costume for a one time use, especially at their age where I can choose what they wear, this is perfect. It is not scratchy like a costume and also super easy to wash." —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes newborn—5T and 27 styles).
5. A Bluey costume everyone will certainly appreciate — just think about how your kiddo will exclaim "is this for real life?!" each time someone hands them a piece of candy while trick or treating.
Promising review: "This Bluey costume is so cute, lightweight, and comfy. The headpiece stays on and adds so much personality. My daughter and I love it!" —Kimberly Klein
Get it from Amazon for $24+ (available in sizes 2T—4T and 4—6).
6. A Cabbage Patch Kid wig that'll likely be one of the easiest costumes you ever put on your child — it'll work with literally any outfit and leave them looking absolutely adorable (and a teeeeeensy bit creepy).
Nelly Bean Co. is a small business that sells handmade knit and crochet items as well as patterns.
Promising review: "Exactly like pictured! We got so many compliments and it kept her warm while trick or treating!" —Lindsay Williams
Get it from Nelly Bean Co. on Etsy for $16+ (available in sizes newborn—toddler and 11 colors).
7. A 3D Lightning McQueen costume — you won't even need a little Rust-eze (and an excessive amount of red paint) to amke your kid look like the Cars star. Ka-chow!
8. Firefighter pajamas that'll actually double as a Halloween costume for your baby — what parent doesn't adore something that'll serve a purpose for more than a single day???
All you'll need to add is your own firefighter helmet to complete the look!
My son has a few different styles of Posh Peanut pajamas and he really seems to enjoy them! Even I own a pair of their Barbie pajamas (which have sold out) and can attest to how nice the fabric feels against my skin. They've all washed beautifully (no shrinking!) and I just love how many fun prints they're offered in.
Get it from Posh Peanut for $38 (available in sizes 0—24M and 2T—3T).
9. Or a two-piece version to transform your kiddo into the cutest police officer of all time. The little tie and badge is so adorable and, honestly, will make them look hilarious when they're running around causing chaos on Halloween.
I've preached about my love for this brand before, so it should be no surprise that I adore these pajamas that can also serve as a costume. My son looks so freakin' cute dressed up as a tiny police officer and he can't stop giggling at himself in the mirror. I love that these can be worn wayyyyy after the Halloween festivities have subsided.
Get them from Posh Peanut for $40 (available in sizes 6—24M and 2T—4T).
10. A monkey costume fellow parents will "ooh ooh ooh" and "ahh" over when they see how freaking cute your little one looks while toddling along from house to house this Halloween.
Promising review: "Ordered 12–18-month size and it fit our 11-month-old great. The quality was very good. It has snaps between the legs to make it easier to put on and for diaper changes. It was also very warm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes 6—24M and 2T).
11. A precious Princess Jasmine costume for your toddler who shows you *a whole new world* every day.
How freakin' cute is this? The little girl pictured above is my friend's baby (who I am, obviously, obsessed with). Her mom says the costume is made very well and she loved taking her little one trick-or-treating in it last year!
Promising review: "I ordered this for my 22-month-old and it fit her perfect. She usually wears 2T-3T and I ordered her a 2T. She got so many compliments on it!! The quality is good." —Stephy
Get it from Amazon for $24.62 (available in children's sizes 2T—4T and 4/6).
12. A Captain Hook costume that'll temporarily transform your sweet mini-me into a swashbuckling pirate who is terrified of crocodiles.
Costume includes jacket, faux frilled shirt front, pants and boot covers. You might also want to check out the same costume in child sizing and/or the coordinating Peter Pan costume (seen above).
Get it from shopDisney for $36.99 (available in sizes 6—12M).
13. A Princess Tiana ballgown fit for royalty. On Halloween your little one will be too busy counting how many pieces of candy they scored to be fooled by any of The Shadow Man's tricks.
MagicalWishBoutique is a woman-owned small business based in Fort Myers, Florida that sells custom princess costumes.
Promising review: "The dress was so beautiful and exceeded our expectation my daughter loved it she really was a princess." —Antonia Harrison
Get it from MagicalWishBoutique on Etsy for $58+ (available in children's sizes 12M—24M, 1T—4T, and 5—8).
14. A hilarious mini hot dog costume, because when else (aside from, maybe the Fourth of July) can you convince your little one to dress up as Nathan's finest offering.
I admittedly bought this costume for my son to wear on Halloween this year. Why you ask? 1. He absolutely LOVES hot dogs. 2. I think it's *so* funny and only have really a few good years of influencing what he traipses around in for this holiday. It's quite soft, easy to get my son into, and I like that the "head piece" is separate (we'll likely leave that off).
Promising review: "So cute! Our son looked adorable in this costume! Fit was just right and it was warm!" —Kenny
Get it from Amazon for $31.39 (fits ages 6—12M).
15. A Beast costume, perfect for any little one who frequently bounces back and forth between acting like royalty and a growling little monster.
I snagged this for my son — we're planning a visit to The Bronx Zoo for a Halloween event and this seemed like an easy costume option he *likely* won't fight me on wearing.
Promising review: "Love this costume I am from Wyoming so our Halloweens are cold and we have to pick costumes that will be warm and will fit clothes under them. This costume is just right for that!! It unzips in the front so it's easy-on/easy-off. Such a cute little costume" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes 3—24 months).
16. And a Beauty and the Beast–inspired gown that'll make your kiddo look like the ~belle of the ball~ whether she's trick-or-treating or celebrating at school with her classmates.
Promising review: "Oh...my....goodness. This dress detail is absolutely gorgeous for the price. The material is soft and it looks like a real little princess dress. I can't wait to gift this to my daughter for her upcoming birthday." —Elizabeth Berger
Get it from Amazon for $36.32+ (available in sizes 2T—13T and 8 other Disney Princess styles).