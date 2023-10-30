Just 37 Style Pieces That’ll Make You Feel Like Every Day Is A Cozy Day

My colleague Mallory Mower and I both took one look at this sweatshirt and knew we had to have it. It's super soft and cozy. It might just become your go-to cold weather accessory.

Femfetti is a small business run by a squad of incredibly creative women in Columbus, Ohio. They've been making apparel since 2013 — every design features hand-drawn illustrations and lettering!



Get it from Femfetti on Etsy for $30+ (originally $40; available in unisex sizes S–5XL).