42 Calming Products For The Parent Who Has Said “Oh My God” About 80 Times Today

1. The Reverse Coloring Book for anyone who is tired of coloring *inside* the lines and needs more of a challenge — in this scenario YOU'LL be the one to draw the lines around the colors on the page! Let your freak flag fly and create some remarkable pieces of art with ease.
Don't worry, each page (which is perforated for you to rip out) has suggestions on where to begin if you need a lil' extra help.
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
2. A sunset-mimicking lamp to make every hour feel like golden hour — perfect if your if your space isn't known for having the greatest natural light.
Promising review: "I really bought this on an impulse. BUT, I do really enjoy it. I prefer dimmer light and especially at night, I don't want my office to feel clinical if I am working or hanging out. It's a nice way to add ambience. I really like how it offers different levels of brightness. The neck is flexible as well and helps with getting the right angle! Would be a great night-light!" —communicaitlyn
3. A pack of magical flames that'll transform your fireplace into one seemingly filled with magic and dancing colors — who wouldn't want that?
Promising review: "Mystical Fire Colorant is amazing. For a really fun experience, get some of these for your next camping trip. As if a campfire needs improvement...but this stuff is really neat. I'd say the adults love it even more than the kids. We only used one packet and the colors were so good — seems like they lasted at least 20 minutes. There was even color left in the ashes the next day. We will never go camping again without several packs of Mystical Fire on hand." —TeNe
4. A set of eye masks packed with hyaluronic acid and collagen that'll, quite literally, leave you starry-eyed. Your next night of pampering is about to get a whole lot more glamorous.
Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye pads. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr. dead
5. An undetectable mouse jiggler, so working parents can sneak away to catch their breath and make a coffee without anyone wondering why they've been offline for so long.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
6. A One Line a Day journal to provide anyone with a place to jot down a quick daily memory they can look back on for years to come — it'll last them five years!
I was given one of these five years ago and it's become a cherished part of my nightly routine. The best part is when you get to the second year and can look back at what you did a year ago from that day. It's a great journaling option for parents who are low on time/patience but still want the document a little about what's going on in their life.
Promising review: "I am loving these journals! I got two — one for each of my boys (a baby and a toddler), and each day, I am writing down a short memory with each of them. I feel like it's the perfect solution for a tired mama who doesn't have time to journal pages and pages, but wants to hold onto sweet memories from when the kids are little. Can't wait to see how they grow over the five years contained in the journals!" —Kathy W. Kuegler
7. A self-stirring mug you can count on to flawlessly blend your sugar and creamer into your freshly brewed coffee. Now the trick is to find enough time in between making your kid's breakfast and convincing them to eat it to actually consumer your caffeine.
Promising review: "I'm a huge fan of coffee and I need it in daily life. Absolutely loving this new cup! Easy and quick to mix your coffee and milk, pretty handy! Cleaning the cup couldn't be easier with the self stirring function, just put a little dab of soap, fill the mug half way with water, turn it on and let it do its own thing." —Lina
8. A mug warmer to keep on your nightstand so you can continue to sip on hot tea even if you completely forgot about it while getting a bit *too* invested in the episode of Bluey your kids have on,
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes can confirm this gadget is worth the money:
"After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good, but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long (because yes, I'm one of those people that'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m., all right!!). I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly. I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concaved-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person."
Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." —hottytoddy
9. A truly genius two-sided travel cup because who doesn't love a product that feels like a two-for-one special?! You can sip on both water and another bevvy of your choice without having to carry around multiple cups — the future is here, my friends.
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
10. A "Liquipen" for anyone who grew up with a lava lamp but knows setting one up with kids around probably isn't *ideal*. Watching the little blobs float up and down will ease your mind and give you a chance to regroup.
Promising review: "I broke up the three-pack and gave one pen as a gift for a class gift exchange and put the other two in stockings for Christmas. Good quality and approved by both the 8-year-old and 49-year-old husband who is a kid at heart! Definitely recommend." —Kindle Customer
11. A set of Monkey Noodles that stretch up to 8 feet (!?!??) and will provide anyone with a non-disruptive way to scratch their fidgety itch. Perfect for anyone looking to relieve some pent up anxiety.
12. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy you can use to burn off some steam when you just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is four and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
13. An activity book that has been specifically designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it — you'll get the chance to dig deep into their past, present, and future without any pressure to commit to daily journaling.
Promising review: "This book helps you understand that it’s okay to be completely honest with yourself. The book itself was in great condition with clean pages. I can’t wait to venture more into this lil' journey with myself ♥️" —Molls
14. Or a Wreck This Journal to encourage you to get more in touch with your artistic side, great if you've been intimidated by trying to fill out the blank pages of boring old regular journals. This journal may not start out as a personalized item, but it'll certainly be one when you're done with it.
Promising review: "I’m 17 and I loved this. In the intro it says the page instructions are all up to interpretation, so if it says 'spill your drink' or something you can take that literally or choose to paint on it with something such as tea or coffee that’ll look like brown watercolor. I love that it’s full of bizarre prompts but that you have wiggle room if you don’t want to do anything too crazy. I would recommend this if you’re just looking for something fun or if you’re going through some challenges this is really helpful to distract/express/push yourself!" —Marlee
