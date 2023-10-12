Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A crewneck that'll help you express your entire mood — a skeleton sippin' on some coffee. It's just as relatable as it is comfortable!
Promising review: "I bought this shirt oversized. But I was surprised at how soft this crew neck was! Graphic has held up after many washes." —Jillydukez
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in unisex sizes S–2XL and five colors).
2. A cropped black tank with an open back you can totally wear to the horror film trivia night your friends have all been *begging* you to come to (because your knowledge of all-things-scary will be the key to winning).
Get it from American Eagle for $19.95 (available in sizes 2XS–2XL and two colors).
3. A versatile oversized sweater vest that'll become your go-to layering piece — it works all on its own, over a collared long sleeve top, or even over a dress. It's fabulous with a capital F.
Promising review: "Gorgeous. Very good quality material feels like a much more expensive sweater. It is longer but I bought it to tuck with trousers for work...The sides do not show your bra; the neckline is work-appropriate. " —Shelly Kuntz
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and in 12 colors/patterns).
4. A trendy strapless mesh bustier you can wear any time — even if you're *not* part of the Bridgerton cast. It comes in *tons* of colors, but you and I both know you're going to like it best in black.
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and 20 colors).
5. A black pleated skirt that will absolutely become a fast favorite of your wardrobe. Reviewers love it for its high waist and perfect length, but also because it *stays* true to its color even after being washed.
Promising review: "This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits at just below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black. I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 44 colors and lengths).
6. A lace layering turtleneck covered in gorgeous florals you can count on to add some pizzazz to your spookiest fall outings.
Promising review: "Bought this to go with a faux white leather skirt. It’s perfect and lightweight. The neck isn’t too tight and the lace pattern is so pretty and not scratchy which can be a problem with some lace. Can’t wait to wear with boots this fall." —SaintCharlesgirl
Get it from Anthropologie for $68 (available in sizes 2XS–2XL, 1X–3X, standard, petite, and plus, and three colors).
7. A black organza dress that'll leave everyone thinking "Wednesday Addams, who?!" once they see you strutting your stuff in it. Don't forget to snag a plain black slip to wear underneath!
Promising review: "I use this with a simple silk undergarment of the same color...From being a beach coverup for a casual and refreshing dress for the hotter days. Size up if you have bigger arms or large breasts as it doesn’t have any stretch to it at all." —Joan Espinoza-Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and three styles).
8. A cropped tank you absolutely need in black — no ifs, ands, or buts, about it! It's a style basic everyone should have on hand, but *better* because it won't require you to wear a bra (the biggest of wins).
I wore this in Deep Blue to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and anyone who is *in the know* will understand just how much thought goes into choosing an outfit for that occasion. The material felt almost bathing suit–like and was super stretchy (excellent for anyone who, like myself, is rather busty). I liked that I was able to wear a bralette with it (but didn't have to if I didn't want to) and that it wasn't see through at all.
Promising reviews: "This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter soft, double lined, stretchy, and fits just right. I don’t wear a bra with it but you can’t see through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times." —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 23 colors).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
9. Levi's Ribcage jeans for anyone who is sick and tired of low-rise denim — these will beautifully creep up past your belly button so you can wear *all* the crop tops you want.
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes 24–32 and in 14 washes; plus sizes 16–24 available here).
10. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt that screams "fall is here and it's fabulous!"
11. A witty crewneck sweatshirt that'll guarantee you'll have a ~ghoul~ time whenever you wear it.
My colleague Mallory Mower and I both took one look at this sweatshirt and knew we had to have it. It's super soft and cozy. It might just become your go-to cold weather accessory.
Femfetti is a small business run by a squad of incredibly creative women in Columbus, Ohio. They've been making apparel since 2013 — every design features hand-drawn illustrations and lettering!
Get it from Femfetti on Etsy for $32+ (available in unisex sizes S–5XL).
12. A fuzzy V-neck popcorn sweater you'll find yourself as infatuated with as the smell of the freshly popped snack.
Promising review: "This is my favorite new sweater! The quality is amazing! It's super soft and the color is a pretty taupe that goes well with everything. It's definitely oversized, so order your normal size. I love the detail on the sleeves and the length is great. I'm tempted to buy the other colors now!" —Laura Chaffee
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors).
13. A puffer vest that'll make you feel like you're receiving the biggest, coziest hug while leaving you looking like a fashionista at the same time.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors).
14. An oversized knit cardigan — ideal if you're someone who *waffles* between being too hot and too cold, and loves nothing more than a go-to layering option.
Promising review: "I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more? They are thick and heavy, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 27 colors).
15. An oversize linen jumpsuit you'll absolutely treasure — wear it to the farmers market, to scrub your floors, or grab coffee with a friend. We love a versatile optionnnnn!
Promising review: "These are too perfect for words. I'll be buying the other colors as soon as possible! They are super comfortable and extremely versatile. They're great for yard work, casual events, cute swimsuit coverup, and more. These are going to get so much wear!" —Cara
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–4X and in nine colors).
16. Spanx faux-leather leggings you can wear on days you want to appear more ~edgy~ but still feel like you're lounging in comfy clothes.
I splurged on these two years ago. I don't know why I waited so long! They're super soft on the inside, edgy on the outside, and just freakin' fabulous. If I venture to any family gatherings this holiday season you better believe you'll find me in these bad boys. I love pairing them with an oversized sweater for a look that's stylish but still cozy.
Get them from Nordstrom, Spanx, or Amazon for $98+ (available in sizes XS–3X).