I'm A Toddler Parent And These 25 Things I Swear By Are On Sale For Black Friday

A whale bath toy for 14% off that lights up and sprays water like a magical fountain and will turn your kiddo's nightly bath into a disco partaaaay 🪩.
And/or a pack of wind-up turtle toys for 20% off that'll "swim" across the tub (way faster than you'd expect a turtle to travel, TBH) and leave your kiddo in a fit of giggles. If they're too little to wind up the toy on their own be prepared to spend the entirety of the bath twisting 'em up and letting them go again and again.
A high density foam guard for 13% off to prevent any unnecessary bumps and bruises your baby might do their best to acquire — soften up your coffee table's sharp edges, the wooden backboard of your changing table your tyke ALWAYS wants to slam their head on, and every other piece of furniture in your home while you're at it.
1. A BOB Gear Revolution Jogging Stroller for 20% off, which is a must-have not just for anyone who actually has intentions to jog with their kiddo in tow but also for parents who have plans to take their littles on outdoor adventures or hilly paths.
2. A Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat for 25% off you can count on to grow with your child for *so* many years it'll basically feel like a worthy investment right off the bat.
3. An elephant sprayer for 26% off you'll adore because it'll keep your kiddo entertained for the duration of bath time and provide you with an easier way to wash soap off of them/out of their hair — however, considered yourself warned they can potentially turn this adorable hose on you at any given moment. 😅
4. A Disney Princess sling diaper bag for 32% off for when you're just heading out on a quick errand and don't need to lug around a massive bag of items — this smaller option will do the trick!
5. Up to 70% off a variety of styles from Janie and Jack for anyone who is looking to get into the toddler micro-fashion game.
6. An inexpensive baby gate for 34% off featuring a pressure mount you'll adore because you won't have to drill holes into your walls (a big win). It's easy to install and easy for adults to open with one-hand, which you'll definitely be thankful for when you're trying to carry your toddler and open it at the same time.
7. A bubble machine for 20% off *plus* an additional 20% off that'll have your toddler scoffing at the old handheld bubble wands they're used to seeing — this one will take playtime to the next level without filling the house with extra noise.
8. A sandwich cutter and sealer for 27% off that'll make it easier than ever to make Smuckers Uncrustables copycats at home — especially when your toddler decides crusts are no longer part of their diet.
9. A Zak Designs BPA-free, leak-proof cup for 20% off that'll make transitioning off a bottle during the day a breeze — and they really and truly do not leak (phew) so when your toddler shakes it upside down (and they will) you won't have a fountain of water to mop up.
10. Organic oat and fruit bars for 23% off, perfect for stashing away in your diaper bag for when your kiddos inevitably work up an appetite while venturing out of the house.
11. 50% off everything from Old Navy, so you can shop for yourself while also stocking up your little one's wardrobe for the winter. Win-win!
12. A balance bike for 20% off that'll leave any little one grinning from ear to ear — hope you're prepared to run after them though because they're going to be zoooooming away in no time.
13. A Little People Toddler Play set Disney Princess for 40% off featuring lights, sounds, two characters and a whooooole lot of magic to keep your kiddo entertained.
14. Outlet covers for 20% off with a hidden pull handle, so when your mini-me becomes mobile seemingly overnight and is suddenly interested in doing nothing but sticking their tiny fingers into any exposed electrical sockets, you'll be prepared.
15. Tie-dye crocs for kids for up to 46% off (plus Classic Crocs for *you* for up to 39% off) so the whole fam can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode needed). Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.
16. Magnetic locks for 31% off, because you won't need to be a handy man to seamlessly install — you stick 'em in and then use a provided magnet to lock/unlock your cabinets as needed. Easy peasy.
17. A high density foam guard for 13% off to prevent any unnecessary bumps and bruises your baby might do their best to acquire — soften up your coffee table's sharp edges, the wooden backboard of your changing table your tyke ALWAYS wants to slam their head on, and every other piece of furniture in your home while you're at it.
18. A pack of corner guards for 29% off — a baby-proofing solution that can make sharp surfaces safe while still letting your style stay sharp. If you have a tendency to bump and bruise your body against your sharp-edged furniture, this little goo can also save you!
19. A Ruggable machine-washable rug for 20% off you can snag now and know that your room can stay looking on-point and elegant despite your children's spilling skills.
20. A universal cup holder for 24% off that can be easily attached to your stroller or diaper bag to ensure that you keep yourself hydrated as well as your little one. It comes in an array of fun colors and has drainage holes in the bottom. 👏
21. A classic Little Tikes slide for 13% off you may have had when *you* were a kid — it's extremely easy to set up and will provide your mini-me with hours of fun (just wait until they discover they can climb back up the slide all on their own).
22. A cactus toy for up to 16% off because it's entertaining for both adults and kids. It sings, dances, and it can record and repeat what you or your little one says in a funny voice.
23. A whale bath toy for 14% off that lights up and sprays water like a magical fountain and will turn your kiddo's nightly bath into a disco partaaaay 🪩.
24. And/or a pack of wind-up turtle toys for 20% off that'll "swim" across the tub (way faster than you'd expect a turtle to travel, TBH) and leave your kiddo in a fit of giggles. If they're too little to wind up the toy on their own be prepared to spend the entirety of the bath twisting 'em up and letting them go again and again.
25. Toniebox Audio Player Paw Patrol Starter Set for 9% off, which is essentially a tiny stereo toddlers can control all on their own just by swapping out which character magnetically sits on top of it. Each individual figure tells different stories and sings different songs — it's a great way to keep kids entertained without a screen.
