96 Of The Best Valentine's Day Gifts To Give In 2024

L is for the way we *look* for the perfect gift (and love, of course).

Heather Braga
by Heather Braga

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A fill-in-the-blank What I Love About Us book you can buy two of so each of you can fill out what you love most about the other — it'll be a nice reminder the next time your partner "forgets" to use a coaster on the new coffee table or sneezes without covering their mouth.

The book cover
Amazon

Promising review: "This book was a lot of fun to fill in with fun memories and personalized sentiments. There are many, many pages so be prepared to sit down and think of a lot of ideas to completely fill this book. I gave this to my boyfriend as a gift and he thought it was so sweet that he cried the good kind of tears. Very clever gift idea." —Denise K

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $12.90.

2. A stuffed waffle maker that'll make all of their brunch dreams come true — fill 'em with cream cheese, strawberries, chicken, or anything else their heart desires!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Oh my goodness. This was way better than expected. Definitely only need one waffle per person, they are huge. They are beyond delicious and the stuffing options are endless. It does take about seven minutes to make one waffle but totally worth it. Comes out perfect every single time. No issues at all. Buy it now!" —armywife



Get it from Amazon for $49.99.

3. color-shifting mushroom light for the ~fun guy~ in your life who would appreciate the cozy lil' aesthetic these bring to any room.

Reviewer holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
The mushrooms lit up in the dark
www.amazon.com, Amazon

Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action. 

Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand



Get it from Amazon for $6.87

4. A levitating planter they can use to convince everyone else in their life that when they were "studying abroad" they were *actually* learning to cast spells at Hogwarts. It's leviosa, not leviosaaaa!

A geometric white planter filled with a grassy plant that's levitating over a dark-colored wooden base
a gif of a planter filled with white blossoms levitating over a light-colored wood base
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Awesome little thing. Guests are immediately interested in it. If they are intoxicated, they are afraid that sorcery may be involved. I'm not sure how to convince them otherwise." —Nick Ebeling



Get it from Amazon for $65+ (available in two finishes).

5. A delicate initial necklace for anyone who prefers simple jewelry they can wear every day.

Amazon

...or so they can scream-sing the Taylor Swift lyrics "I want to wear his initial on a chain 'round my neck not because he owns me but 'cause he really knows me." Either way! Fab gift.

Promising review: "The best necklace I’ve ever had!!! It’s the perfect size and length, so dainty! I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t — not even a little bit!!! I’ve worn it every single day for about a month now, even accidentally wore it in a pool for a little bit but nothing happened and it’s never been damaged! Has become such a staple for me and my everyday outfit, don’t feel complete without it anymore. Would highly recommend and will be buying another if this one ever breaks!!" —Brittany Burrahm



Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 26 letters and 2 styles).

6. A couples' activity book featuring fun prompts like brainstorming potential matching tattoos and deciding your couples theme song — a must-have for any duo looking to add some lighthearted fun to their day-to-day.

Amazon

Promising review: "It's a great chill date night activity. We do a page every date night and are still going after two years. :) it gives us something to look forward to doing together and starts up great conversations." —Allie Moreno



Get it Amazon for $11.39.

7. A nonstick multipurpose pan from our Goodful collection to replace the one you may or may not have ruined when you thought it would be a good idea to try your hand at making you're own caramel at 2 a.m. Your partner will more than appreciate this gesture. 😅

a light blue goodful pan
a reviewer cooking in a light blue goodful pan
Amazon, www.amazon.com

You can use this baby as a frying pan, saucepan, wok, braiser, sauté pan, non-stick pan, and a stockpot!

Promising review: "Well these are my new faves. Made hamburgers. They browned nicely. The higher sides stopped ALL splatter. I couldn't believe it. Wiped out beautifully after I finished cooking, which made it easy to hand wash. My dishwasher was too full to put this in it. Love this blue color. Nice not to have black, silver or gray cookware." —shaefus

Get it from Amazon for $49.40+ (available in seven colors).

8. A TikTok Bluetooth scrolling remote that'll have them feeling smug for working smarter not harder. They can set this bad boy up then get under the covers and enjoy some seriously cozy scrolling, hands-free.

a reviewer with the scrolling remote on their finger
www.amazon.com

You can also use the remote to take selfies on your phone from afar! 

Check out a TikTok of the remote in action!

Promising review: "I love this for scrolling through TikTok videos on my phone while I'm in bed. It is comfortable to wear. I use it with a mounted phone holder, so it's completely hands free! I would definitely recommend this to anyone who spends hours scrolling on TikTok like I do!" —Shawn P.



Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three colors).

9. A rechargeable clip-on reading light featuring an amber colored bulb that'll be easy on the eyes — perfect if they want to stay up late finishing their latest score from the library but you have an early alarm and need to hit the hay.

amazon.com, amazon.com

It's completely free of blue light, has three brightness levels, and a 360 degree gooseneck.

Promising review: "I bought this because I am sensitive to lights, the charge last so long, the light is so warm, but not too yellow. It is also not too bright. I prefer it when it starts to die and it gets dimmer. I wish it had one more dim setting. But it also can be bright if you need. Love this light I think everyone should buy this. !! So cozy! Great gift." —Allison T.



Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).

10. A rechargeable lighter to help them light every candle in their house to create the *perfect* ambience without concern they'll run out of lighter fluid.

Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

I'm obsessed with candles, so it was a no-brainer for my husband to gift me this surprisingly super-fun gadget. It's really simple to use and charge, and it really works! I'll never have to buy another lighter again.

Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super-minor annoyance. It's a super-intuitive device. Plug the lighter in with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" —Jee W



Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in seven colors).

11. And an on-theme Valentine's Day candle called "You're My Favorite" with playful heart sprinkles all over the top. It's so pretty they might not want to light it and just keep it on their desk as decor. (Who could blame them?!)

a valentine's day candle with heart sprinkles in the top
Candier

Candier is a small business! This candle has notes of peach, grapefruit , apple, cherry blossom, hydrangea, and powder. It's cruelty-free, vegan, and doesn't include any parabens or phthalates.

Shipping info: Once the order is received, it will ship out within 5–7 days (excluding holidays).

Get it from Candier for $34.

12. A bouquet of Lego roses they'll likely enjoy assembling and appreciate much more than a vase filled with living florals that will, sadly, die in a few days.

a lego rose bouquet
a lego rose bouquet
Amazon, www.amazon.com

The set comes with 12 roses and 4 sprigs of baby's breath.

Promising review: "I’ve fallen in love with every LEGO Botanical Collection and this is no exception. Beautifully created." —Kelly S.



Get it from Amazon for $59.99.

13. "Let's Get Deep" — a relationship game from the makers of "What Do You Meme" filled with questions in a variety of levels (ranging from ice breaker, deep, and deeper) to help you uncover even *more* about your significant other.

a couple looking at cards for the let&#x27;s get deep game
Amazon

You can also grab the "After Dark" expansion pack to keep the party going!

Promising review: "Played it with the GF and it really put a lot of stuff to the forefront and we ended up saying I love you to each other for the first time while playing. So that gets 5 stars right there. Great cards and a fun time." —Xtc



Get it from Amazon for $14.84.

14. Or a love language card game, perfect for anyone whether you've just started dating *or* known each other forever.

Amazon

Promising review: "I wanted to find some ways to get to know my boyfriend better as I’ve asked every question I could possible think of, LOL. I didn’t look at a single card before we played and it really helped further strengthen our relationship. The different categories make sure you leave no part of your significant others life unturned! I highly recommend!" —Braxton



Get it from Amazon for $24.95.

15. A Wreck This Journal can encourage them to get more in touch with their artistic side, great if they've been intimidated by trying to fill out the blank pages of boring old regular journals.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I’m 17 and I loved this. In the intro it says the page instructions are all up to interpretation, so if it says 'spill your drink' or something you can take that literally or choose to paint on it with something such as tea or coffee that’ll look like brown watercolor. I love that it’s full of bizarre prompts but that you have wiggle room if you don’t want to do anything too crazy. I would recommend this if you’re just looking for something fun or if you’re going through some challenges this is really helpful to distract/express/push yourself!" —Marlee



Get it from Amazon for $9.59.

16. A box of Valentine's Day Sprinkles Cupcakes you will find yourself begging your love to share with you — they are so mouthwateringly delicious (and picture-perfect) you might just want to skip dinner altogether and go straight to dessert.

a box of valentine's day cupcakes
Sprinkles

Some background, at the time I'm writing this I am six months pregnant and diagnosed with Gestational Diabetes for the second time — which is no easy feat, especially when Sprinkles Cupcakes arrive on your doorstep. I begrudgingly had to pass them off to my husband but not without a *tiny* taste which quickly turned into a MUCH bigger taste. I literally had zero self control and *had* to eat the entire red velvet cupcake. These treats are quite literally everything you'd want in a dessert — especially for a special occasion. Definitely no need to second guess this purchase, just do it.

This specific box comes with: 3 Red Velvet, 3 Raspberry Chocolate Chip, 3 Vanilla, and 3 Heartthrob Red Velvet Sprinkle. 

Shipping info: you can select an exact delivery date for your cupcakes to arrive or order from a local Sprinkles location if you're lucky enough to live nearby! This item is available for nationwide shipping.

Get a box of 12 from Sprinkles for $80.