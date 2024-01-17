96 Of The Best Valentine's Day Gifts To Give In 2024

1. A fill-in-the-blank What I Love About Us book you can buy two of so each of you can fill out what you love most about the other — it'll be a nice reminder the next time your partner "forgets" to use a coaster on the new coffee table or sneezes without covering their mouth.
2. A stuffed waffle maker that'll make all of their brunch dreams come true — fill 'em with cream cheese, strawberries, chicken, or anything else their heart desires!
3. A color-shifting mushroom light for the ~fun guy~ in your life who would appreciate the cozy lil' aesthetic these bring to any room.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $6.87.
4. A levitating planter they can use to convince everyone else in their life that when they were "studying abroad" they were *actually* learning to cast spells at Hogwarts. It's leviosa, not leviosaaaa!
Promising review: "Awesome little thing. Guests are immediately interested in it. If they are intoxicated, they are afraid that sorcery may be involved. I'm not sure how to convince them otherwise." —Nick Ebeling
Get it from Amazon for $65+ (available in two finishes).
6. A couples' activity book featuring fun prompts like brainstorming potential matching tattoos and deciding your couples theme song — a must-have for any duo looking to add some lighthearted fun to their day-to-day.
7. A nonstick multipurpose pan from our Goodful collection to replace the one you may or may not have ruined when you thought it would be a good idea to try your hand at making you're own caramel at 2 a.m. Your partner will more than appreciate this gesture. 😅
You can use this baby as a frying pan, saucepan, wok, braiser, sauté pan, non-stick pan, and a stockpot!
Promising review: "Well these are my new faves. Made hamburgers. They browned nicely. The higher sides stopped ALL splatter. I couldn't believe it. Wiped out beautifully after I finished cooking, which made it easy to hand wash. My dishwasher was too full to put this in it. Love this blue color. Nice not to have black, silver or gray cookware." —shaefus
Get it from Amazon for $49.40+ (available in seven colors).
8. A TikTok Bluetooth scrolling remote that'll have them feeling smug for working smarter not harder. They can set this bad boy up then get under the covers and enjoy some seriously cozy scrolling, hands-free.
You can also use the remote to take selfies on your phone from afar!
Check out a TikTok of the remote in action!
Promising review: "I love this for scrolling through TikTok videos on my phone while I'm in bed. It is comfortable to wear. I use it with a mounted phone holder, so it's completely hands free! I would definitely recommend this to anyone who spends hours scrolling on TikTok like I do!" —Shawn P.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three colors).
9. A rechargeable clip-on reading light featuring an amber colored bulb that'll be easy on the eyes — perfect if they want to stay up late finishing their latest score from the library but you have an early alarm and need to hit the hay.
10. A rechargeable lighter to help them light every candle in their house to create the *perfect* ambience without concern they'll run out of lighter fluid.
11. And an on-theme Valentine's Day candle called "You're My Favorite" with playful heart sprinkles all over the top. It's so pretty they might not want to light it and just keep it on their desk as decor. (Who could blame them?!)
Candier is a small business! This candle has notes of peach, grapefruit
, apple, cherry blossom, hydrangea, and powder. It's cruelty-free, vegan, and doesn't include any parabens or phthalates.
Shipping info: Once the order is received, it will ship out within 5–7 days (excluding holidays).
Get it from Candier for $34.
12. A bouquet of Lego roses they'll likely enjoy assembling and appreciate much more than a vase filled with living florals that will, sadly, die in a few days.
The set comes with 12 roses and 4 sprigs of baby's breath.
Promising review: "I’ve fallen in love with every LEGO Botanical Collection and this is no exception. Beautifully created." —Kelly S.
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
13. "Let's Get Deep" — a relationship game from the makers of "What Do You Meme" filled with questions in a variety of levels (ranging from ice breaker, deep, and deeper) to help you uncover even *more* about your significant other.
14. Or a love language card game, perfect for anyone whether you've just started dating *or* known each other forever.
15. A Wreck This Journal can encourage them to get more in touch with their artistic side, great if they've been intimidated by trying to fill out the blank pages of boring old regular journals.
16. A box of Valentine's Day Sprinkles Cupcakes you will find yourself begging your love to share with you — they are so mouthwateringly delicious (and picture-perfect) you might just want to skip dinner altogether and go straight to dessert.
Some background, at the time I'm writing this I am six months pregnant and diagnosed with Gestational Diabetes for the second time — which is no easy feat, especially when Sprinkles Cupcakes arrive on your doorstep. I begrudgingly had to pass them off to my husband but not without a *tiny* taste which quickly turned into a MUCH bigger taste. I literally had zero self control and *had* to eat the entire red velvet cupcake. These treats are quite literally everything you'd want in a dessert — especially for a special occasion. Definitely no need to second guess this purchase, just do it.
This specific box comes with: 3 Red Velvet, 3 Raspberry Chocolate Chip, 3 Vanilla, and 3 Heartthrob Red Velvet Sprinkle.
Shipping info: you can select an exact delivery date for your cupcakes to arrive or order from a local Sprinkles location if you're lucky enough to live nearby! This item is available for nationwide shipping.
Get a box of 12 from Sprinkles for $80.