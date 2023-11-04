50 Top Selling Products That Are Beloved For A Reason

1. A cleaning brush that'll assist in removing dirt and scuffs from suede and Nubuck materials — you better believe Elvis could've used one of these bad boys for his beloved blue suede shoes 😉.
Shacke is a small business!
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews but I just received this and it's amazing. I had a grease stain on my new Uggs that I was so sad about. Corn starch almost ruined them. This brush minimized (if not totally removed) the stain. I love that no chemicals are involved and it's pure magic. I'll use this on all of my suede shoes moving forward. Get it!" —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
2. Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for anyone with an adorable furry friend who is still learning how to control their bladder — this will help banish evidence of accidents (and the lingering smell that goes along with it).
Angry Orange is a small business!
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and used to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
3. Illuminating nail concealer to help you create a simple mani without having to spend half your paycheck at the salon 💅.
Reviewers love how buildable this polish is. Additionally, Londontown is a small business that primarily sells nail care.
Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
4. A cushioned bath pillow that'll support your neck, your back, and your need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. You deserve it!
Bath Haven is a small business.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in four styles).
5. A chic mixology kit featuring copper utensils and a stylish mahogany stand that'll make you want to skip heading out to the bar altogether to stay home and make your own cocktails instead.
Promising review: "Very functional, good quality and very nice looking. Ordered on a Saturday and arrived on that Saturday! I made my first ever Martini the very next day and the kit worked great! Very pleased!" —Dave Russell
Get it from Amazon for $58.99 (available in four styles).
6. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter, and Castile olive oil to help bring a glow to your skin while minimizing blemishes and sun damage.
Promising review: "I got this in hopes of lightening my dark inner thighs. It’s been a month of using the bar every time I shower and I see drastic results already. I was a bit suspicious if this would actually work, but if you are on the fence please take this as a sign to get it and try it out. I’m so excited to see how I look in a few months from now because this things works and it works fast!" —puppbear
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
7. Extra long oven mitts, so when you reach into your oven to remove the incredible-smelling French toast casserole you've finally tried your hand at baking, you won't risk burning your arms in the process.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $18.99 (available in six colors).
8. A foot peel mask that'll make you feel like a snake shedding your skin — it'll be grossly satisfying to watch the progress and the results will be mindblowing!
Soft Touch is a small business!
Promising review: "I’ve used quite a few foot peel masks but this is by far the best! The price is amazing and the product is even better. Works fast and efficiently! I will certainly purchase again" —Kimberly Bella
Get it from Amazon for $15.75+ (available in three scents).
9. Exercise cards, so you won't have to motivate yourself to both work out and leave the house to do so. These babies come in so many versions you'll be able to compile a savage sweat sesh from the comfort of your own home.
NewMe Fitness is a small business!
Promising review: "I'm loving it! It helps me so much! I’ve always dreamed about doing yoga, but I always had problems to figure it out how to do the poses. The cards make that much easier. Now I always do yoga before/after work and I couldn’t be happier about it." —Ana Clara Grove
Get them from Amazon for $19.75+ (available in 18 versions).
10. And an exercise ball to pair with your new desire to work out at home — it'll help increase your stability, your full body strength, and improve your posture. And if you decide not to workout it might just be kind of fun to bounce on throughout the day.
URBNFit is a small business. Many reviewers also say it's great for pregnancy.
Promising review: "This is a nice quality exercise ball made of a thick rubber. The size is great and it was easy to inflate. The pump included was easy to use. There is a spare pin in case you lose or break one. I haven't used it long enough to determine if it's going to be a durable ball yet but so far, so good. The ball is ribbed on the outside for added stability when being used." —Angie
Get it from Amazon for $16.71+ (available in five sizes and 12 colors).
11. Shower door cleaner you can count on to make your door shine like the top of the Chrysler building — not that either of us have been up there, so we'll just have to take someone else's word for it.
Promising review: "I recently moved into a new apartment that was very clean. Except my walk-in shower doors. They were in abysmal shape and made my entire bathroom look embarrassingly unkempt. The lime deposits were thick and stubborn; the doors had clearly not been thoroughly cleaned for a long time. After one application and touching up a couple of small but particularly encrusted areas, my doors looked like new ... the glass seemed to disappear entirely!" —SoundByte
Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
12. Wool dryer balls that'll act as a natural fabric softener and reduce static cling so the only shock you'll experience while taking your laundry out will be over how wrinkle-free your clothes look.
Promising review: "I love how soft my clothes feel after drying with these! No worries about detergents from fabric softeners irritating my skin (no matter what they claim about fragrance-free etc). I usually put four in with each load. Everyone should use these!" —Mommy sharon
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two colors).
13. A pair of horizontal glasses, because if you're planning to dedicate an entire evening to reading and relaxing you absolutely *must* be able to lounge at the same time.
Promising review: "I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" —Kivy
Get them from Amazon for $12.85.