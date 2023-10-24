37 Affordable Products You Won't Regret Buying

1. CND SolarOil — a must-have for anyone who is tired of cracked, brittle nails and wants to try and fix 'em once and for all.
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $6.90+ (available in three sizes).
2. A packing list pad that'll ensure you remember every last item you needed to bring with you on your vacay — from your toothbrush to your passport, no item will be left behind.
Promising review: "I hate packing — I mean, I really hate packing! I am always afraid I am going to forget something, and the entire ordeal is a stressful one for me. Since I have to travel a lot, this is a game changer. No more guessing if I forgot my underwear — everything I need is on this list. I am thinking of just keeping one bag totally packed, filled with the items on the list, and just add my suit in when I am ready to travel. :)" —Dr. Oceanfront
Get it from Amazon for $7 (available in three styles)
3. A Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool, because you really should stop taking your regular ol' razor to your eyebrows to clean 'em up. This is a much more efficient tool that'll *also* help you remove peach fuzz from other areas of your face.
Promising review: "These are great! I don’t have a ton of body hair (my hair is very fine) but one day I was applying my makeup in the car and the early morning sunlight was glimmering off of my peach fuzz. I was horrified! I had never noticed, in the bathroom mirror, how much peach fuzz I had all over my face, and how much my makeup just caught all over it :/ So I had to do something. I got these little guys and problem solved. They are easy to use, sharp, and just removes all the fuzz! I didn’t get any bumps, cut, or stubble after using them." —Gina
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.94.
4. Elizavecca Collagen Protein Treatment — it'll revive your hair in case you haven't had a chance to book a salon appointment but your locks need a *quick* fix.
Promising reviews: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone with natural or curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $7.45.
And check out our full Elizavecca CER-100 collagen protein treatment review.
5. Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pens — apply it directly to your teeth, let it sit a minute or two, hum "My Shiny Teeth and Me" from The Fairly OddParents, and enjoy your fresh-looking pearly whites.
You can use each pen about 20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten 4–8 shades.
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
6. And a Mouthwatchers' flossing toothbrush has two layers of bristles designed to *really* deep clean your teeth and in between your gums. Your pearly whites will feel as fresh as they do after the dentist but without the whole...ugh-I'm-going-to-the-dentist ordeal.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. I personally use this toothbrush and have been telling everyone in my life to get it — it's a game changer. I've always been prone to plaque build up and it's been very hard to get my teeth feeling fresh-out-of-the-dentist clean, but this toothbrush has done the trick! The first time I used it my mouth actually hurt a little like when you get a full cleaning done. It was kind of incredible. The bristles are super soft and not irritating but somehow, magically, deep clean my teeth better than any toothbrush I've had before.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord also couldn't help but sing the praises of this toothbrush:
"I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so I thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
7. A set of cleaning K-Cups to rinse away all the coffee grounds from your past beverages and ensure your next ones taste fresher than ever.
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
8. An instant carpet spot remover spray, so when your bestie accidentally drips salsa off of their chip and onto your carpet you can say "no biggie" and actually mean it.
Promising review: "I have a white couch and my dog loves to jump up after being outside. Sometimes she has mud on her paws and this product removes the stains COMPLETELY. We’ve had red wine and spaghetti sauce spilled on it and zero trace is left after using this. Best part, my couch fabric doesn’t get damaged by the chemicals either. I’ve ordered 12 of these and we have one in every room and in our cars. Hands-down nothing beats this spray. I’ve tried pet stain removers, DIY recommendations, stuff with vinegar… only this product works. Pay the cost for this! It’s totally worth it! 100 stars if I could." —Lauren R.
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
9. A Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover you can break out to conquer the rough skin on your tootsies and heels when you simply don't have the time to head out for a legit pedicure.
Promising review: "Amazing. Now I know the first pic is gross but that just shows how bad my feet were, scrubbing, pedicures, soaking all just made it worse until I found this! I mean it seriously shows In the pics. The other big thing I noticed was how soft my feet were after using it! Too bad you can't tell that from the picture. Idk what makes this work so well but it's a miracle! And yes definitely wear gloves and you're good to go." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
10. An oil-removing cleaner that'll lift stains from all kinds of porous flooring (concrete and brick) — no need to lose sleep over the oil that dripped all over your dad's precious driveway. This will help you clean it right up (and save you from his wrath in the process).
Promising review: "My father-in-law’s car has been leaking oil and other car fluids all over the driveway. I watched some of the other review videos before purchasing, and this product is amazing!! I had tried power washing first, but it didn’t work. We were going to be fined by our HOA if we didn’t get the oil stains cleaned up and this product worked like magic!! I love that it’s biodegradable. The drying time depends on the humidity level, but generally if I apply it first thing in the morning, I’m able to use a wire brush on the spots my noon or at the end of the work day. I do recommend wearing a mask when you brush up the dried product as it can create a lot of dust. Love, love, love, love this product." —Morgan
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
11. Neutrogena Beach Defense Water-Resistant Sunscreen Stick — perfect for easily applying sunscreen to any part of your body without getting your hands all greasy! There's nothing worse than getting to the beach, applying sunscreen, then realizing you have to eat your sandwich with oily hands.
This sunscreen stick features SPF 50.
Promising review: "This line of sunscreen is my holy grail. The fact that this is a stick makes it perfect for packing in a carry on bag. It will last through an entire trip and won't fill up your liquid bag. I used this in heavy smog in LA in late summer and in Hawaii for eight days. Never got burnt once. Buy this!" —Angela
Get it from Amazon for $9.58.
12. A blackhead scrub stick that'll exfoliate your clogged pores and remove excess sebum while also being a bit reminiscent of the adorable lil' character from Finding Nemo that said "you made me iiiink!"
See it in action on BuzzFeed Shopping's TikTok!
Promising review: "Here’s the thing. A scrub is never going to solve your blackhead issues long term. But there is truly no other product like this. It’s an amazing quick fix to get your pores unclogged and less noticeable, and once you’ve done that, slap on some retinol/salicylic acid with a moisturizer. Adorable packaging, unique product, and effective!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
13. A bagel guillotine, because if you're treating yourself to your favorite breakfast (is there anything better than a freshly toasted bagel???) you certainly shouldn't have to struggle to flawlessly cut it in half.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like 'oh we need that.' So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" —Ci DiPalma
Get it from Amazon for $20.87+ (available in four colors).
14. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant which will help you say buh-bye to any unwanted bumpy skin — prepare for your body to feel as smooth as a baby's bottom. 😂
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it, and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes and a pack of two).