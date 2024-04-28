You’re An Adult Now So Here Are 31 Products For Your Bedroom To Help You Decorate Like One

I have this exact set (as well as a medium weight down insert) and, OMG, it is life-changing. I don't get to sleep nearly as much as I'd like, thanks to my 2-year-old, but DAMN, if I had the chance, I would quite literally stay bundled under this duvet all day. The first night my husband climbed under it, he said, "Wow, I feel like I'm in a hotel." And he's right — it really does feel like a luxury to sleep with this set every night. I'm a hot sleeper and have been perfectly fine throughout the night! It's made out of organic cotton that is just so unbelievably soft I can't get over it. Absolutely worth the money.



Promising review: "The duvet cover is the absolute best! My duvet stays in place. The zip closure is my favorite (I will never go back to button closure). Even washing and putting it back together is easy. Oh, and not to mention it is super soft. I am a customer for life." —Grace G

Get it from Boll & Branch for $349 (available in full/queen and king/California king and 14 colors).