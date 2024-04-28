You’re An Adult Now So Here Are 31 Products For Your Bedroom To Help You Decorate Like One

1. A set of new standard bed pillows to replace the ones you've been sleeping on for so long that they resemble thin sheets of paper rather than something you should rest your head on.
Promising review: "I’ve become pretty committed to these pillows. I recently revamped my guest rooms and had some ancient pillows that I decided to upgrade with these bad boys since we have used them in other places for years now! Love them. Super soft, clean up nice, and stay cool. Highly recommend in both queen and king sizes! And yes, the queen size fits into a regular sham if you need to know!" —Ali Lytle
Get a set of two from Amazon for $39.39+ (available in sizes Queen/Standard and King).
2. A boho duvet set, so gorgeous you'll think you dreamt about it and then be delightfully surprised by it all over again once you wake up to its stunning embroidered tufts. It'll be *just* the thing you need to refresh your room.
3. Or a splurge-worthy duvet set complete with a buttery soft cover and two shams that'll make you want to lounge in bed for days (if only). The juniper color is also divine and will help transform your room into the forest-y escape you always hoped it could be.
I have this exact set (as well as a medium weight down insert) and, OMG, it is life-changing. I don't get to sleep nearly as much as I'd like, thanks to my 2-year-old, but DAMN, if I had the chance, I would quite literally stay bundled under this duvet all day. The first night my husband climbed under it, he said, "Wow, I feel like I'm in a hotel." And he's right — it really does feel like a luxury to sleep with this set every night. I'm a hot sleeper and have been perfectly fine throughout the night! It's made out of organic cotton that is just so unbelievably soft I can't get over it. Absolutely worth the money.
Promising review: "The duvet cover is the absolute best! My duvet stays in place. The zip closure is my favorite (I will never go back to button closure). Even washing and putting it back together is easy. Oh, and not to mention it is super soft. I am a customer for life." —Grace G
Get it from Boll & Branch for $349 (available in full/queen and king/California king and 14 colors).
4. Or a breathable linen box quilt in case you're prepping to change your bedding for warmer weather. Parachute's version comes in an array of lovely colors, is *so* comfortable and lightweight, and will simply look lovely in your bedroom.
I've been using a Parachute box quilt for years now and am such a fan. I actually own two colors! When my son was a newborn he'd spit up all over it so frequently I grew tired of having to wash it constantly (though it washes and dries really well) so in my sleep deprived state I ordered a second quilt. I have zero regrets! It's so soft against my skin, the perfect weight (no sweating throughout the night for this hot sleeper), and really helps tie our room's decor together.
Promising review: "I bought this linen box quilt to use as a warm season blanket, and I really like sleeping under it. It is lightweight, soft and comforting, perfect for a hot sleeper like me. Wonderful with my Parachute linen sheets!" —Marty
Get it from Parachute for $269+ (available in sizes twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king, and six colors).
5. A bedskirt you'll adore because not only will it hide the mess of things you've stashed under your bed (oops), but it'll also make your room feel more like a chic hotel.
Promising review: "This bed skirt does the job! We have a metal frame twin bed with a headboard and footboard, and it still works. Easy to put on (just lift the mattress and fit it on the box spring). Soft, lays nicely, no wrinkles." —Davis
Get it from Amazon for $9.89+ (available in sizes Full–California King and nine colors).
6. A percale sheet set covered in a Rifle Paper Co. floral print, so gorgeous you won't be able to resist happily smiling at it while making your bed.
I have this sheet set in a different pattern (which has sadly sold out), and my husband and I have become obsessed with it. As a shopping editor, I've tested out quite a few sheets in my day — currently, this one from Rifle Paper Co's collab with The Company Store is my favorite. The material feels so refreshing every time I climb under the covers (not just after changing them!), and I love the pop of color the pattern adds to our bedroom. Don't waste another minute debating. Just order 'em.
Get the set from Rifle Paper Co. for $119+ (available in twin, full, queen, and king sizing and two patterns).
7. Or a set of crinkle percale organic cotton sheets, in case you'd prefer a set with a solid color to one with a more involved pattern. These will keep you nice 'n' cool without overwhelming your bedroom's new decor.
Get them from Nest Bedding for $85+ (originally $170; available in sizes twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, and five colors).
8. A velvet flower-shaped armchair that's likely *exactly* what your room is missing — choose from one of the darling colors it's offered in, plop it in your room, and try your best not to stack dirty laundry all over it 😅.
Promising review: "The chair looks exactly like in the pictures. It was really easy to put together, and it was fast, too. I’m someone who hates following instructions and assembling anything. But the instructions were simple, parts were clearly marked. I’m so impressed!" —Cecile H.
Get it from Amazon for $57.99 (available in five colors).
9. A rotating rack to store your shoes and handbags, because it's about damn time we got to feel just a little bit like Carrie Bradshaw whenever when choosing an outfit for the day.
SpaceAid is a small business!
Promising review: "First of all… this was the easiest thing I’ve ever put together. It took a few minutes to assemble. Secondly, it is awesome… I’ve had numerous friends want the info on where I bought it. We are in the process of remodeling a closet, so we are planning to build shelves around it. But in the meantime, it’s going in my office as a plant and bookshelf. My mother is planning to purchase one for her pantry in her kitchen. So well worth the money." —lauren
Get it from Amazon for $229.98+ (available in three sizes).
10. A pack of faux wool pillow covers for anyone who quite literally wants to feel like they're heading off to Dreamland whenever they lay down for night.
Psst, these are pillow covers *only*. You can grab a set of pillow inserts for $14.39+.
Promising review: "Love these pillow covers. The size and color was just as expected. Features a centered and covered easy glide zipper, front side plush softness with faux suede on the backside of cover and all around softness. These pillow covers add new texture to the couch and coziness that we didn't have before. Completely worth every penny. Will buy again!" —Nathan Kmet
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes and three colors).
11. Shelf dividers to help you wrangle the mountain of sweaters and sweatshirts that are threatening to topple over and out of your closet any second now.
Lynk is a small business that sells a ton of very helpful organization products.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the product. It matches my other closet accessories perfectly and organizes the shirts and sweaters I wanted. This is a quality, durable, sturdy item that I believe will last for a long time and was worth the price." —JubalsArt
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99.
12. An ornate, arched mirror with gorgeous details that'll bring some serious elegance into your bedroom and set you up to make a cheeky joke like "if it's not baroque, don't fix it" if your partner ever suggests getting a new one.
Promising review: "Bought the bronze color and it is just beautiful. It's weighty and looks of good quality and workmanship, but it's not so heavy that it’s hard to work with if you want to lean it or hang it. I wanted the Primrose from Anthropologie but it's hard to pay that price. This mirror is quality and has a lot better price. Move over, Primrose. I love it!" —Joni Bell
Get it from Amazon for $94.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).