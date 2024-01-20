37 Accessories For Your Desk That'll Help You Express Yourself At Work

1. A dimmable sad duck nightlight guaranteed to bring a smile to your face each time you glance down at it. He'll not-so-happily become your daily desk companion. (We all need one, honestly.)
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
2. A calming fidget toy in a surprisingly chic design that'll blend nicely with the vibe you've oh-so-carefully curated at your desk. Your colleagues are going to be so jealous that you have something to play with during that that one weekly meeting you all dread.
Promising review: "I ordered one of these for myself at first. I have a decent collection of various fidget toys that I use regularly (I spend a lot of time on the phone for work). This is by far my favorite! It’s small, easy to manipulate with one hand, and is just plain fun to use. There is a small squeak while using, but you don’t really notice it. Once my adult kids started using it they asked me why I didn’t get one for them! So I ended up getting five more! Definitely worth it!" —Lori
3. A mini waving inflatable tube man that'll make you want to throw your hands up in the air and yell "WOOHOO!"
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9 volt battery my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
4. A Britney Spears Funko Pop! figure that'll have you saying "oops, I did it again" as you hit check out. No regrets, of course, because she'll look fabulous hanging out on your desk.
Promising review: "Very good purchase, excellent quality and price!" —Paul Landines
5. A floral desk organizer from Rifle Paper Co. complete with paper clips, push pins, sticky notes, binder clips, and more to fully revamp your desk — your aesthetic is going to be absolutely unmatched.
Promising review: "So cute and worth every penny!" —Scott Unger
6. A Post-it note holder complete with a vibrant pack of hot pink Post-it notes you'll exclaim is "purrrrfect" the second you see it IRL. You can use 'em to jot down ideas or, you know, pass silly messages to your work bestie during meetings that most certainly could've been an email.
Promising reviews: "Not only is this holder adorable, it actually stays in place! I've had other dispensers that would move around or fall over when I would grab a sticky note from it which defeats the purpose. Nice to have it work right! Doesn't take up a ton of space either." —Libra Lady 78
7. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard that'll replace the clunky one you received when you first started your job — this one is as cute as it is practical and can be used on the go.
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
8. A playful desk mat with a fun design on it to ensure anytime someone walks past your desk they'll *know* it's yours. No bland or boring decor over here.
9. Or a mousepad starring both your favorite meme and your typical mood when working from the office — your coworkers, who likely share your enthusiasm, will definitely relate.
Promising review: "Ordered this to use at work and every single person who's seen it has commented on how funny it is. The quality is great, color is bold, and the printed lines/edges are clear (no blurring of the image). It's slightly larger than a standard mouse pad, which I kind of like. Definitely a great buy and worth the cost." —K Kuykendall
10. A strawberry mouse for anyone looking to bring tutti frutti vibes to the office — no I don't care if that's not yet a trend, we're gonna make it one with this adorable gadget, OK!? 🍓
Promising review: "I use this for my work laptop, I mostly bought it to be cute and kind of as a joke, and especially considering the price I wasn’t expecting greatness. I’ve had it a few months now and I’ve been pretty impressed it works surprisingly well, and glows when you move it! If you have smaller hands it’s actually kind of the perfect shape lol. Definitely use it with a mousepad so the bottom doesn’t get banged up over time and for smooth mouse movement. Wish there were more designs like this one I’d definitely buy more!" —Shannon Farkas
11. A precious little mushroom lamp for anyone who admittedly, spends most of their time hanging out at their desk. It comes with a remote that'll help you swiftly choose from 16 colors and four brightness modes.
Promising review: "Cute, cute, cute! This is one of the cutest night lights ever! Not only does it change colors; it can be controlled remotely and changed in a variety of colors and effects, from flashing to slowly fading from one color into another, or if desired, one constant color to match any decor. The brightness can also be adjusted. And the wood base gives it more than the look of a toy; it is perfectly classy." —roika
12. Retro-inspired notepads that aren't sticky, so you can quickly write down a reminder to pick up milk on the way home and throw it into your bag without fear of it coming out covered in crumbs and debris. Gross.
Promising reviews: "They are so cute. Will be purchasing again! Giving my office area character, color, and good vibes. Happy customer!!!" —Capri
"These aren’t sticky notes, just memo pads so if you’re looking for sticky notes, you might want to pass on these. However, these are SO CUTE! They come in five different styles that are all well printed. The colors are great, and the paper is good. Not super thin or anything. There’s a good number of each design in the pad, so I feel like the quality and value is definitely there. I am now using these on the daily! 10/10 love these!!" —Mary M.
