Counterterrorism police are investigating how a man and woman were left in a critical condition after being exposed to an unknown substance in the British town of Amesbury, Wiltshire.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Wiltshire police confirmed that a major incident was underway after paramedics found a woman, 44, and a man, 45, unconscious in a property on Saturday. The pair have been named in media reports as Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess and according to police they remain in a critical condition.

The incident took place less than 10 miles from Salisbury, where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in a nerve agent attack in March.

Five public areas in Amesbury and Salisbury where Rowley and Sturgess went before becoming ill have been cordoned off as a precaution, including a shop and a church. Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills told reporters: "It was initially believed that the two patients fell ill after possibly using drugs from a contaminated batch. However, further testing is now ongoing to establish the substance which led to these patients becoming ill. "At this stage it is not yet clear if a crime has been committed." Mills stressed that no one else was being treated and said that Public Health England's assessment was that there is no significant ongoing threat to the public. Salisbury District Hospital, where the pair are being treated, remains open as normal.

The investigation is being coordinated by the Counter Terrorism Policing Network, which is led by the Metropolitan Police. Earlier, the Met said in a statement: "As you would expect, given the recent events in Salisbury, officers from the counterterrorism network are working jointly with colleagues from Wiltshire Police regarding the incident in Amesbury.

"As Wiltshire Police have stated, they are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding the incident and will update the public as soon and as regularly as possible." According to multiple reports, government scientists are testing the substance at weapons research centre Porton Down. The Ministry of Defence declined to comment.

