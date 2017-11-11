Trump Says Putin Told Him He Didn't Meddle In The 2016 Election

"Every time he sees me he says, 'I didn't do that,' and I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it."

Donald Trump has said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin means his repeated assertions that the Kremlin "didn't meddle" in the 2016 election, adding that his counterpart is "insulted" by the accusations.

The two leaders spoke informally on the sidelines of the APEC meeting in Danang, Vietnam, and were photographed together while walking to a summit family photograph. Trump said they had "two or three very short conversations" which were mainly focused on Syria, but added that widespread allegations of Russian interference in last year's election were raised once more. Putin said after July's G20 summit that he had assured Trump at their first face-to-face meeting Russia had not interfered in the election. "He said he didn't meddle. He said he didn't meddle. I asked him again. You can only ask so many times," Trump said to reporters onboard Air Force Once after leaving Danang. "I just asked him again. He said he absolutely did not meddle in our election. He did not do what they are saying he did."

Trump however avoided directly answering whether or not he believed the Russian president.

"Every time he sees me he says, 'I didn't do that,' and I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it. But he says, 'I didn't do that.' I think he is very insulted by it, which is not a good thing for our country," Trump continued. His comments come less than two weeks after the Justice Department's probe into Russian interference in the election indicted three former Trump aides, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and policy adviser George Papadopoulos. In further comments to journalists today, Trump said that he couldn’t “stand there and argue” with Putin and stressed the importance of Russian support at a time when North Korea is a growing nuclear threat. “If we had a relationship with Russia, that would be a good thing. In fact it would be a great thing, not a bad thing, because he could really help us on North Korea,” he said. “You know you are talking about millions and millions of lives. This isn’t baby stuff, this is the real deal. And if Russia helped us in addition to China, that problem would go away a lot faster.” Trump admitted that he "would rather have him get out of Syria", despite also referring to a joint statement from the US and Russia issued this morning in which the two countries committed to a united effort to defeat ISIS there. The statement appeared on the Kremlin's website early this morning, but has not yet been published by the White House.

Trump has now landed in Hanoi for a second day of meetings with Asian economic leaders.



