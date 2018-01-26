Trump Has Said He's Prepared To Apologise For Retweeting Videos Posted By The Far-Right Group Britain First

US President Donald Trump has said he is prepared to apologise for retweeting three anti-Muslim videos posted by the deputy leader of the far-right British political party Britain First in November, a day after meeting Prime Minister Theresa May at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In a clip published from the president's first internationally broadcast interview since entering the White House, conducted by Piers Morgan for ITV's Good Morning Britain, Trump said he "didn't know who [Britain First] were".



Towards the end of the clip Morgan asked for an apology, which he said would "go a long way".

"Here's what fair, if you're telling me that these are horrible, racist people, I would certainly apologize if you'd like me to do that. I know nothing about them," Trump said. "I don't want to be involved with people like that."

Morgan began the interview, which will air on Sunday, by pointing out that Britain First were "racist" and "fascist".



"Of course I didn't know that," the president responded.

Among retweets from Jayda Fransen, who was later suspended from Twitter as part of a crackdown on "hateful conduct", were videos captioned "Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!" and "Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!".



"I know nothing about them, and I know nothing about them today other than a little bit," Trump said, adding that it "wasn't a big story" in the US.

He was quick to stress that he posted a series of retweets, and didn't upload the videos himself.

"When you do your own tweeting, when you do your own social media, it's fine. When you do those retweets it can cause problems because you never know who's doing it to start off with," he said.