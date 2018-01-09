Toby Young Has Quit The Universities Regulator And Opposition MPs Want Answers

The right-wing journalist announced his resignation from the new role just over a week after being appointed, following news that he had deleted tens of thousands of tweets.

Toby Young has stepped down from the universities regulator after deleting tens of thousands of tweets, with opposition politicians demanding answers over how his appointment came about in the first place.

Young, a frequent contributor to the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph, deleted almost 50,000 tweets on 1 Jan, the same day as his appointment, including one post about about masturbating over Comic Relief along with a number of sexist remarks. He announced his resignation from the board in the Spectator, where he is an associate editor, on Tuesday morning.

Toby Young on why he is standing down from the Office for Students: https://t.co/wF3mLsStVj

He said that his appointment to the Office of Students, which had resulted in the universities minister Jo Johnson being summoned to the House of Commons by Labour on Monday, had become "a distraction" from the body's "vital work".

"The caricature drawn of me in the last seven days, particularly on social media, has been unrecognisable to anyone who knows me," he wrote. "I am a passionate supporter of inclusion and helping the most disadvantaged." "But some of the things I said before I got involved in education, when I was a journalistic provocateur, were either ill-judged or just plain wrong – and I unreservedly apologise."

Jo Johnson, who on Monday defended Young's appointment, saying he had been on a "developmental journey" since the tweets were published, said that his apology "reflects his character".

Advertisement

Toby Young's track record setting up & supporting free schools speaks for itself. His decision to stand down from t… https://t.co/Z3OpXXSz8i

His resignation comes the day after Prime Minister Theresa May initiated a chaotic cabinet reshuffle, which saw senior ministers refusing to move from their posts.

Dawn Butler MP, Labour's Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities, said the fiasco underscored May's "weakness". "The Toby Young saga has further exposed Theresa May's total lack of judgement in appointing him and her weakness in refusing to sack him, she said. "She should have removed him from his post, not personally backed him at the weekend and sent a Minister out to defend him in Parliament yesterday."

Angela Rayner MP, Labour's shadow education secretary, tweeted that the appointment "cast great doubt" on the Prime Minister's judgement and highlighted the "Tory cronyism" that led to his appointment in the first place.

The Toby Young saga has cast great doubt on the judgment of the PM who failed to sack him in the first place. Then… https://t.co/A1i9naZ3Y6

She then posted a picture of Young with foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who had defended the journalist, slamming what she called an "old boys network".



"Ridiculous outcry over Toby Young. He will bring independence, rigour and caustic wit. Ideal man for job" the word… https://t.co/WvxK9ahQYM

For other Labour MPs, the saga is far from over. Gordon Marsden, the MP for Blackpool South, demanded answers over who knew about Young's tweets at the time of his appointment.

No surprise Toby Young resigns from OfS after car crash in Commons y day @JoJohnsonUK defending him . Question rem… https://t.co/dgLKurTPMI

Vince Cable, leader of the Liberal Democrats, echoed Rayner's accusations of "cronyism", urging the Conservatives to "get their basic due diligence right".



Toby Young’s appointment was a serious mistake - even the man himself even has eventually realised as much and resi… https://t.co/t7vvcYOey1





Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.