These Eerie 1930s And 40s Photos Show What Medical Treatment In The UK Looked Like Just Before The NHS

Rewind 78 years. It's a few days before Christmas in 1940, and a burns victim at a hospital in West Sussex lights up a cigarette while he takes a bath of saline salt.
This is British medicine in the years before the NHS was introduced in 1948. Back when going for an X-ray meant getting tucked in under one of these:
And when nurses with impressive hats put patients with respiratory problems in giant "iron lungs" to help them breathe.
The photos are a selection of more than 4,000 wartime prints recently discovered by staff at Historic England in Swindon, which they say offer unique insights into how healthcare operated before it was nationalised by the post-war Labour government.
Despite air raids at home and the fighting abroad, some things in life just carried on in wartime Britain. Like this baby, pictured in April 1941 in Buckinghamshire, being weighed on the scales.
Or this little girl, photographed at King Edward VII Memorial Children's Hospital in Birmingham, sitting behind this pretty terrifying machine — otherwise known as state of the art orthoptics equipment for correcting squints.
As the NHS turns 70 this year, Historic England, with the help of a grant from the Wellcome Trust, have digitised more than 2,000 images, which can be viewed and searched online.
Historians told BuzzFeed News that they reveal a lot about the everyday precautions that medical professionals needed to take, and the technical elements to their work.
Other things, though, haven't changed as much as we might think.
However, they also said that not all of the photographs will be totally realistic.
The wartime photos in particular, such as this one depicting two men transferring blood at the Army Blood Supply Depot in Bristol, give a "sanitised" version of the reality experienced by medical staff, Ernst said.
Abigail Coats, Archive Cataloguing Officer at Historic England, said it has been "fascinating" to work with pictures taken at a unique time in Britain's history.
Here's what nurses who trained and worked in hospitals in the North West in the 1940s and 1950s had to say about them.
Hazel is a breaking news reporter and curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.