These Eerie 1930s And 40s Photos Show What Medical Treatment In The UK Looked Like Just Before The NHS

Historic England

Christine Hallett, Professor of Nursing History at the University of Manchester, was particularly fascinated by this photo of a nurse taking a throat swab from a patient, taken in August 1941.

"She's draped in protective clothing, and she's got an enormous mask, her nose and mouth are covered," she said. "It just brings home to you, I think, what it was like, how dangerous it was to begin with to be a nurse in those times before the widespread availability of antibiotics."

"It illustrates how meticulous their work was and how time consuming, having to get into that kind of protective clothing before you even do a simple thing like taking a swab from a patient," she added. "It tells you a lot about infectious diseases and how they were handled at the time, the way we now would handle ebola."