The Second Suspect In The Skripal Poisoning Is Reportedly A Military Doctor

The second suspect accused by British authorities of poisoning former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, was a doctor working for the GRU military intelligence agency, investigative journalists have claimed.



The man who travelled to Salisbury using the alias Alexander Petrov in March was named by Bellingcat as Dr Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin, a military doctor who trained to work for the Russian navy before he was recruited by the GRU, and who was given a "Hero of Russia" award by President Vladimir Putin.

Bellingcat claims to have identified Mishkin, 39, using "multiple open sources", testimony from people who knew him, and copies of his identity documents. UK authorities have not disputed the findings.

The site said he was originally from Loyga, a village around 450 miles northeast of Moscow. He studied at the “S. Kirov” Military Medical Academy in St Petersburg and is understood to have moved to the capital and taken up the cover name "Alexander Petrov" sometime between 2007 and 2010.

Among the identity documents obtained by Bellingcat was a scanned copy of his passport, which included his real first and patronymic names, his date of birth and his parents' first names. His registered home address since 2014 was the GRU headquarters in Moscow.

The website says it used a range of methods to determine his identity, from browsing school photographs to searching the registration history of this vehicle.