 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

The Gospel Choir That Sang At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding Have Just Got A Record Deal

We will stand by them always.

Posted on
Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You might remember a couple of months ago there was some wedding in the UK. You know, just an understated affair involving a prince and an American actress.

Yes, of course I am talking about the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Windsor Castle back in May.
Leon Neal / Getty Images

Yes, of course I am talking about the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Windsor Castle back in May.

You'll also probably remember that they hired a gospel choir that sang a beautiful rendition of "Stand by Me", and it was *very* emotional.

The gospel group The Kingdom Choir performed ‘Stand By Me’ at the royal wedding, before the Archbishop of Canterbury led Harry and Meghan’s vows. https://t.co/vLSuJ1HvSR
USA TODAY Video @usatodayvideo

The gospel group The Kingdom Choir performed ‘Stand By Me’ at the royal wedding, before the Archbishop of Canterbury led Harry and Meghan’s vows. https://t.co/vLSuJ1HvSR

Reply Retweet Favorite

They're called the Kingdom Choir, a group of singers from London, and they've now landed a record deal with Sony Music.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

They announced their good news on Tuesday and revealed they've got an album coming out in November.

We're pleased to announce that on the 2nd November 2018 we will be releasing our debut album 'Stand By Me' with @SonyMusicUK 🌟 We cannot wait to share with you all everything we have been working on! 🙌 You can now pre-order the album here on Amazon 👉🏽 https://t.co/byQ8gKuFC0 https://t.co/t0oTyPA1PU
The Kingdom Choir @TheKingdomChoir

We're pleased to announce that on the 2nd November 2018 we will be releasing our debut album 'Stand By Me' with @SonyMusicUK 🌟 We cannot wait to share with you all everything we have been working on! 🙌 You can now pre-order the album here on Amazon 👉🏽 https://t.co/byQ8gKuFC0 https://t.co/t0oTyPA1PU

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

The choir's royal wedding performance was seen by almost 2 billion TV viewers around the world, and people absolutely loved it.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Karen Gibson, the choir's award-winning conductor, said it was like an "undreamt dream".

&quot;It&#x27;s been a roller coaster, but we wouldn&#x27;t have it any other way. First, the honour of being able to sing at the royal wedding, and then the thrill of being signed to Sony,&quot; she said in a press release.&quot;It&#x27;s like an undreamt dream — one that you wouldn&#x27;t even consider, because you never thought it could happen to you.&quot;
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

"It's been a roller coaster, but we wouldn't have it any other way. First, the honour of being able to sing at the royal wedding, and then the thrill of being signed to Sony," she said in a press release.

"It's like an undreamt dream — one that you wouldn't even consider, because you never thought it could happen to you."

In a statement, Nicola Tuer, COO of Sony Music UK, said she was "absolutely thrilled" by the signing.

"Along with the rest of the world, we were stunned by their incredible

performance at The Royal Wedding, so we jumped at the chance to sign them.

"The choir believe in love, music and power and we are excited to capture this on record for their fans across the globe."

Hazel is a breaking news reporter and curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App