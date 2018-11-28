People Have Raised Thousands Of Pounds For A "Syrian Refugee" Who Was Seen Being Bullied In A Viral Video

Shocked viewers of a viral video appearing to show a 15-year-old boy, believed to be a Syrian refugee, being "waterboaded" by another pupil at a West Yorkshire school have raised more than £50,000 for his family. Disturbing footage of the suspected attack, taken on a phone at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, quickly spread across Twitter on Tuesday night. It appears to show a boy wearing a rucksack and a cast on his left arm being approached by a larger pupil in a blue jumper, who headbutts him and tackles him to the ground. Pinning him down, the pupil in the blue jumper appears to pour water over the boy's face, and can be heard saying: "I'll drown you."

Police confirmed in a statement that they were investigating "a report of a racially aggravated assault of a 15-year-old boy" that took place on the school playing fields at 1pm on Oct. 25. "A 16-year-old boy has been interviewed by voluntary attendance in connection with the incident and we are continuing to progress the investigation," said Superintendent Steve Dodds of West Yorkshire Police Kirklees District.

