People Have Raised Thousands Of Pounds For A "Syrian Refugee" Who Was Seen Being Bullied In A Viral Video

Shocked viewers of a viral video appearing to show a 15-year-old boy, believed to be a Syrian refugee, being "waterboaded" by another pupil at a West Yorkshire school have raised more than £50,000 for his family.
Disturbing footage of the suspected attack, taken on a phone at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, quickly spread across Twitter on Tuesday night.
It appears to show a boy wearing a rucksack and a cast on his left arm being approached by a larger pupil in a blue jumper, who headbutts him and tackles him to the ground.
Pinning him down, the pupil in the blue jumper appears to pour water over the boy's face, and can be heard saying: "I'll drown you."
Police confirmed in a statement that they were investigating "a report of a racially aggravated assault of a 15-year-old boy" that took place on the school playing fields at 1pm on Oct. 25.
"A 16-year-old boy has been interviewed by voluntary attendance in connection with the incident and we are continuing to progress the investigation," said Superintendent Steve Dodds of West Yorkshire Police Kirklees District.
More than 3,300 people had donated money on a GoFundMe page set up to help the boy and his family by late Wednesday morning, far surpassing its original target.
The organiser, who writes that his friend works at a local charity and is in contact with the family, claims that the boy is a Syrian refugee.
"[He] has been subject to months of bullying along with his little sister. To the point where his little sister has broken the lenses in her glasses and attempted to cut her own wrists in school toilets," the page reads.
"[His] family are refugees in the UK and they struggle to meet the basic necessities of life. We want to raise money for the family to ease their situation and hopefully they can use the funds to help improve their quality of life and to put a smile on their faces."
"Having left a war torn country, the least they deserve is to live in peace without being harassed," it adds.
Hazel is a news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.