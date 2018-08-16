 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Stormzy Has Set Up A Scholarship To Help Black Students Go To Cambridge. Here's Why It Matters.

"I got the grades, I did well in the interview, so why did I feel like I was an impostor in a university that had accepted me?"

Posted on
Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It's A-level results day, and in case you hadn't heard already, Stormzy announced he's set up a scholarship fund to help financially support black students who are accepted to the University of Cambridge.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

The Stormzy Scholarship will pay tuition fees and maintenance for two students who make the grades for the elite institution, which has come under fire for its lack of racial diversity.

The scheme, announced on Thursday in partnership with YouTube Music, which will fund one of this year&#x27;s scholarships, will help two undergraduates this academic year, and two in 2019.
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

The scheme, announced on Thursday in partnership with YouTube Music, which will fund one of this year's scholarships, will help two undergraduates this academic year, and two in 2019.

Some people absoutely loved it.

Super inspirational example set by Stormzy on @BBCNews talking about the 'Stormzy scholarship' at Cambridge University. Young people, paving the way for young people. Love it. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #ThursdayThoughts #EducationMatters #alevelresults2018 #changemakers #inspirational
Selina Gerard-Sharp @madamehighst

Super inspirational example set by Stormzy on @BBCNews talking about the 'Stormzy scholarship' at Cambridge University. Young people, paving the way for young people. Love it. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #ThursdayThoughts #EducationMatters #alevelresults2018 #changemakers #inspirational

Reply Retweet Favorite

But others said it was "shameful" that launching a scholarship was necessary.

This is brilliant but the fact that Stormzy has to do this to get more black students “accepted” is flipping shameful. This is great, but if Cambridge actually accepted a decent quota of black students he wouldn’t need to do this. https://t.co/3IgPWPHj3u
Tobi Oredein @IamTobiOredein

This is brilliant but the fact that Stormzy has to do this to get more black students “accepted” is flipping shameful. This is great, but if Cambridge actually accepted a decent quota of black students he wouldn’t need to do this. https://t.co/3IgPWPHj3u

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

The university was heavily criticised this year after it emerged that six of its 29 undergraduate colleges admitted fewer than 10 black or mixed-race students between 2012 and 2016.

A Financial Times freedom of information request found that one college, St Edmund’s, did not make a single offer over the five-year period, prompting a plea from the university to schools and parents, asking them to help increase its admissions of black students.
Chris Radburn - Pa Images / Getty Images

A Financial Times freedom of information request found that one college, St Edmund’s, did not make a single offer over the five-year period, prompting a plea from the university to schools and parents, asking them to help increase its admissions of black students.

Last year, black male students posed for an epic group picture, which they hoped would inspire other black men to apply.

One student told BuzzFeed News last year that she had been challenged about how she got into Cambridge, and in June, a top academic declared she would stop supervising students, alleging years of racial profiling by the institution's porters.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: cambridge.acs

One student told BuzzFeed News last year that she had been challenged about how she got into Cambridge, and in June, a top academic declared she would stop supervising students, alleging years of racial profiling by the institution's porters.

Recent history graduate Chelsea Kwakye, 21, worked on the Stormzy scholarship launch. She told BuzzFeed News that while a lot more needs to be done to get black students into Cambridge, Stormzy's scheme will help potential applicants visualise themselves there.

&quot;For me, my biggest issue when I was applying was that I just couldn&#x27;t see myself there. In a practical sense, I couldn&#x27;t imagine myself walking around the city, what I&#x27;d look like in a college, in the big dining halls,&quot; she said.&quot;When you see Stormzy in Cambridge and black students in Cambridge on social media, and how we&#x27;re interacting in those types of spaces, it&#x27;s so important because you have an actual example of what it would be like to be there.&quot;
Chelsea Kwakye

"For me, my biggest issue when I was applying was that I just couldn't see myself there. In a practical sense, I couldn't imagine myself walking around the city, what I'd look like in a college, in the big dining halls," she said.

"When you see Stormzy in Cambridge and black students in Cambridge on social media, and how we're interacting in those types of spaces, it's so important because you have an actual example of what it would be like to be there."

She coordinated getting black students from all parts of the university to take part in a video for the launch of Stormzy's scholarship.

What a morning! The launch of the Stormzy scholarship on #alevelresultsday2018 . See behind-the-scenes when he met our students: #GoingToCambridge https://t.co/AIqocrBw64 https://t.co/USQh2IBaye
Cambridge University @Cambridge_Uni

What a morning! The launch of the Stormzy scholarship on #alevelresultsday2018 . See behind-the-scenes when he met our students: #GoingToCambridge https://t.co/AIqocrBw64 https://t.co/USQh2IBaye

Reply Retweet Favorite

"[Stormzy] has been fantastic to do this. But there is the wider question of why do we still, in 2018, need a scholarship and somebody in our community to sponsor black students to get into university?" she said.

As the only black woman in her university year group, she found it hard to adjust in her first few terms and sometimes struggled to find the confidence to contribute in lectures. But towards the end, as vice president of the African Caribbean Society, her outlook changed.

"In second year and third year I enjoyed it so much, but that was because I had [learned] to be confident in myself, that I was good enough to be there, that I really deserved my place there and nobody could tell me any different. Because I got the grades, I did well in the interview, so why did I feel like I was an imposter in a university that had accepted me?"

She said that the university needs to speak to its students more and assess the gap between the number of black students who get interviews and the number who receive offers.

"Why do they falter at that point? Is it the way that they talk, or the way they dress when they come to the interview? It's maybe not what your interviewer is expecting."

Kwakye said that schools underpredicting the grades of black students and not encouraging them to apply has a "huge impact".

"I remember I was told I couldn't apply to Oxford because another girl was applying there... I left thinking, 'Oh, I'm probably not good enough for Oxford', as opposed to 'No, I really do want to apply.' I was told I couldn't."

Advertisement

Patrick Marché, 28, a Cambridge graduate who cohosts the Over the Bridge podcast with three other black Cambridge graduates, said he didn't recognise his potential until he got his mock GCSE results.

&quot;At my school there were a lot of teachers that wrote me off from a young age... I went through school thinking I was average, below average, because the marks I was getting back reflected that,&quot; he told BuzzFeed News. &quot;But then as soon as I did exams that were marked externally, I was getting A*s.&quot;He said the fact that Stormzy&#x27;s scholarship is at Cambridge is significant, because it will encourage students to apply to the top universities.&quot;I think as a community, if we start normalising the idea that we are supposed to be there, that goes a long way in our collective psyche. That will change our approach to academia and it will change our approach to occupying spaces that are traditionally seen as white, middle-class spaces.&quot;In response to Twitter users pointing out it was &quot;shameful&quot; that the scholarship was necessary, he said: &quot;There&#x27;s a lot of things in life [where] it&#x27;s sad that it&#x27;s necessary. The fact of the matter is that we live in an unequal society.&quot;It&#x27;s important that we are talking about it, rather than talking about the fact that inequality exists. We know that inequality exists.&quot;
Supplied

"At my school there were a lot of teachers that wrote me off from a young age... I went through school thinking I was average, below average, because the marks I was getting back reflected that," he told BuzzFeed News. "But then as soon as I did exams that were marked externally, I was getting A*s."

He said the fact that Stormzy's scholarship is at Cambridge is significant, because it will encourage students to apply to the top universities.

"I think as a community, if we start normalising the idea that we are supposed to be there, that goes a long way in our collective psyche. That will change our approach to academia and it will change our approach to occupying spaces that are traditionally seen as white, middle-class spaces."

In response to Twitter users pointing out it was "shameful" that the scholarship was necessary, he said: "There's a lot of things in life [where] it's sad that it's necessary. The fact of the matter is that we live in an unequal society.

"It's important that we are talking about it, rather than talking about the fact that inequality exists. We know that inequality exists."

Marché, who graduated with a degree in Spanish and Portuguese literature in 2013, praised the scholarship as the first to recognise the underrepresentation of black students.

Love this. So many students are put off from applying to university because of their lack of finances! Some of our cast wouldn’t have made it through without Bursary support. https://t.co/jMaMgaIMBM
Over The Bridge @otbpodcastuk

Love this. So many students are put off from applying to university because of their lack of finances! Some of our cast wouldn’t have made it through without Bursary support. https://t.co/jMaMgaIMBM

Reply Retweet Favorite

"There aren't any shortages of grants, scholarships, and financial support at Cambridge," he said. "The fact that a scholarship exists now for black students is recognition of the fact that actually, because we're underrepresented, we still do need to have that support.

"While we do all face similar challenges academically, on a personal and sociological level, it is still very different for black students. As far as having a scholarship to support black kids, especially black kids from poorer backgrounds, it's so important that we stop worrying about whether [Stormzy] should be doing this for anybody else.

"As far as I'm concerned, Stormzy's a young black guy, and if he feels that he should be supporting people that look like him, who have had similar upbringings to him, all the more for it."

Meanwhile, some black students who achieved their offer grades for Cambridge have been celebrating on Twitter.

I FUCKING GOT INTO CAMBRIDGE!!! IVE BEEN SHAKING FOR THE PAST 10 MINS #ALevelResults2018
Gerline @iamgerline

I FUCKING GOT INTO CAMBRIDGE!!! IVE BEEN SHAKING FOR THE PAST 10 MINS #ALevelResults2018

Reply Retweet Favorite
Well done to Mohamed! He has got into @Cambridge_Uni to read engineering with A*A*A*A*. What a fantastic achievement. #resultsday2018 #alevelresults2018 #Congratulations https://t.co/aHajgccgK1
Pimlico Academy @PimlicoAcademy

Well done to Mohamed! He has got into @Cambridge_Uni to read engineering with A*A*A*A*. What a fantastic achievement. #resultsday2018 #alevelresults2018 #Congratulations https://t.co/aHajgccgK1

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
THERE'S NOBODY LIKE YOU LORD!!! To think that exactly last year today, I was telling myself that I didn't need to apply 😅😅 #alevelresults2018 #BlackExcellence #ALevelResults #alevelresultsday2018 https://t.co/Y5hO0tFe4m
A• @yanfeluwa

THERE'S NOBODY LIKE YOU LORD!!! To think that exactly last year today, I was telling myself that I didn't need to apply 😅😅 #alevelresults2018 #BlackExcellence #ALevelResults #alevelresultsday2018 https://t.co/Y5hO0tFe4m

Reply Retweet Favorite
Huge congrats Tia on achieving A*A*A* and securing your place to study Architecture at Cambridge university
Brampton Manor @BramptonManor1

Huge congrats Tia on achieving A*A*A* and securing your place to study Architecture at Cambridge university

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hazel is a breaking news reporter and curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App