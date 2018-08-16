Stormzy Has Set Up A Scholarship To Help Black Students Go To Cambridge. Here's Why It Matters.

"[Stormzy] has been fantastic to do this. But there is the wider question of why do we still, in 2018, need a scholarship and somebody in our community to sponsor black students to get into university?" she said.

As the only black woman in her university year group, she found it hard to adjust in her first few terms and sometimes struggled to find the confidence to contribute in lectures. But towards the end, as vice president of the African Caribbean Society, her outlook changed.

"In second year and third year I enjoyed it so much, but that was because I had [learned] to be confident in myself, that I was good enough to be there, that I really deserved my place there and nobody could tell me any different. Because I got the grades, I did well in the interview, so why did I feel like I was an imposter in a university that had accepted me?"

She said that the university needs to speak to its students more and assess the gap between the number of black students who get interviews and the number who receive offers.

"Why do they falter at that point? Is it the way that they talk, or the way they dress when they come to the interview? It's maybe not what your interviewer is expecting."

Kwakye said that schools underpredicting the grades of black students and not encouraging them to apply has a "huge impact".

"I remember I was told I couldn't apply to Oxford because another girl was applying there... I left thinking, 'Oh, I'm probably not good enough for Oxford', as opposed to 'No, I really do want to apply.' I was told I couldn't."