These MPs Are Pissed Off With The Government About The Cost Of Trump's Visit

MPs voiced concerns over the cost of President Trump's visit this week, and the extra strain it will put on the UK's already stretched police forces.

Extra police officers are being drafted in during the president's trip, which will include appointments in London, Blenheim Palace, Chequers, and Scotland, not only for Trump's security, but also at protests planned across the country during the visit.



Responding to an urgent question from MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday, policing minister Nick Hurd admitted that policing resources were already stretched.



"This is a significant policing operation, and comes, as the House knows, at a time when police resources are also focused on investigating the incidence in Salisbury, on protecting us against terror attacks, and in delivering on their own local policing plans," he said.

He declined to give a figure for the total cost of the visit, but confirmed that it will "run into millions".



The UK government will not foot the whole bill, however. Rather, police forces have the option to apply for an exceptional Police Special Grant to ease the financial burden.



The proposal was met with sceptism from MPs, including Conservative MP Cheryl Gillan, who asked why it was the UK's responsibility to fund the security for the visit.



"I am pleased to hear that a special grant will be available to supplement funding to Thames Valley police, but could the minister tell me: Will this be forthcoming immediately, and will there be any contribution at all from the US government towards the high costs of this presidential visit?"



Hurd declined to answer the latter part of her question, but MPs continued to question why the onus was on police forces to apply for extra funds. Labour MP Clive Betts said the government should agree to cover all costs of the visit, "since they invited him".

The president's visit to Scotland, home of his Trump International Golf Links resort, will alone cost the UK government £5 million and require the work of 5,000 officers from Police Scotland.



Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine asked how the government could justify the expenditure.