A Plane Carrying 71 People Has Reportedly Crashed Near Moscow

A passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed shortly after taking off from an airport outside Moscow on Sunday, according to reports.
Saratov Airlines flight 6W703 went off the radar after departing Domodedovo airport, TASS Russian news agency reported at around 3:30 p.m. local time.
Russia's Interfax news agency quoted emergency services as saying there is "no chance" of survivors. It reported that fragments of bodies were scattered at the site of the crash in the Ramenskoye district, about 50km south-east of Russia's capital.
President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to form a commission to investigate the crash, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Tass news agency.
Emergency vehicles failed to reach the site and were traveling on foot amid wreckage strewn a kilometer around the village of Argunovo, according to Interfax.
The jet flew southeast, reaching an altitude of 3,250 feet before its signal was lost, according to Flight Radar 24. Just 5 minutes after its departure it was tracked descending at 3,300 feet per minute, Flightradar said.
