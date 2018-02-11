 back to top
A Plane Carrying 71 People Has Reportedly Crashed Near Moscow

Saratov Airlines flight 6W703 went off the radar after taking off from the city's Domodedovo airport, TASS Russian news agency reported just after 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Hazel Shearing
Patrick Smith
An Antonov AN-148 regional jet aircraft, the same model as the missing plane.
An Antonov AN-148 regional jet aircraft, the same model as the missing plane.

A passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed shortly after taking off from an airport outside Moscow on Sunday, according to reports.

Saratov Airlines flight 6W703 went off the radar after departing Domodedovo airport, TASS Russian news agency reported at around 3:30 p.m. local time.

Russia's Interfax news agency quoted emergency services as saying there is "no chance" of survivors. It reported that fragments of bodies were scattered at the site of the crash in the Ramenskoye district, about 50km south-east of Russia's capital.

President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to form a commission to investigate the crash, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Tass news agency.

What we know so far of the missing An-148 near Moscow #6W703: https://t.co/ig7lwG9J8G
Aviation Safety Net @AviationSafety

What we know so far of the missing An-148 near Moscow #6W703: https://t.co/ig7lwG9J8G

Emergency vehicles failed to reach the site and were traveling on foot amid wreckage strewn a kilometer around the village of Argunovo, according to Interfax.

Domodedovo Airport outside Moscow, Russia
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Domodedovo Airport outside Moscow, Russia

The jet flew southeast, reaching an altitude of 3,250 feet before its signal was lost, according to Flight Radar 24. Just 5 minutes after its departure it was tracked descending at 3,300 feet per minute, Flightradar said.

Flight #6W703 took off from Moscow at 11:22 UTC time and 5 minutes later we tracked it descenting with 3300 feet pe… https://t.co/ebx61WVPzc
Flightradar24 @flightradar24

Flight #6W703 took off from Moscow at 11:22 UTC time and 5 minutes later we tracked it descenting with 3300 feet pe… https://t.co/ebx61WVPzc

— This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

