The Royal Christmas Cards Are Here

It's that time of year again.
That's right, the time when royals bestow season's greetings upon common folk with radiant pictures of themselves.
Here's a glowing example from last year:
Kate and Wills delivered again for 2018, apparently enjoying an afternoon among some perfectly lit autumnal foliage.
Look how well Prince Louis has taken to his role — while Princess Charlotte strikes a serious pose in the background.
Seriously, like a regal duck to water.
We also got a look at a new photo from Harry and Meghan's wedding (they tied the knot in May, you might have missed it).
This pretty much sums it up. Until next year, folks.
