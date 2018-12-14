 back to top

The Royal Christmas Cards Are Here

Glad tidings to you and your common kin.

Hazel Shearing
It's that time of year again.

That's right, the time when royals bestow season's greetings upon common folk with radiant pictures of themselves.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Here's a glowing example from last year:

Kensington Palace

Kate and Wills delivered again for 2018, apparently enjoying an afternoon among some perfectly lit autumnal foliage.

&quot;The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,&quot; Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter. &quot;The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.&quot;
Kensington Palace

Look how well Prince Louis has taken to his role — while Princess Charlotte strikes a serious pose in the background.

Kensington Palace

Seriously, like a regal duck to water.

Kensington Palace

We also got a look at a new photo from Harry and Meghan's wedding (they tied the knot in May, you might have missed it).

&quot;The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May,&quot; the palace wrote in a second tweet.
Kensington Palace

This pretty much sums it up. Until next year, folks.

