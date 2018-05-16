The Royal Bridesmaids And Page Boys Have Been Announced

Samir Hussein / Getty Images

The former Welsh Guards officer has been a role model and key figure in the prince's life since childhood, when he was hired as an equerry to Prince Charles following Princess Diana's death.

Other bridesmaids include Prince Harry's goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, 3, daughter of Major Nicholas van Cutsem and Alice van Cutsem, and Zalie Warren, 2, daughter of Prince Harry's school friend Jake Warren, who was also Princess Diana's godson.