 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

The Royal Bridesmaids And Page Boys Have Been Announced

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will take part in the wedding of the year on Saturday, accompanied by Meghan's goddaughters.

Posted on
Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

May we formally present to you — the bridesmaids and page boys of the royal wedding.

As final preparations get underway in Windsor in the run-up to Saturday, the royals have announced which of their favourite kids will take part in the big day.
Chris Jackson

As final preparations get underway in Windsor in the run-up to Saturday, the royals have announced which of their favourite kids will take part in the big day.

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday a list of 10 children who will be by the alter when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen the Bridesmaids and Page Boys for their Wedding on Saturday 19th May #RoyalWedding: https://t.co/fRX7IA5Cn9
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen the Bridesmaids and Page Boys for their Wedding on Saturday 19th May #RoyalWedding: https://t.co/fRX7IA5Cn9

Reply Retweet Favorite

It goes without saying that they include Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, who turned three this month.

Handout
Advertisement

And, of course, her older brother and third in line to the throne Prince George — who made it to the top of the list of page boys.

Handout

They'll be joined by Prince Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, son of close friend Mark Dyer and his wife Amanda.

The former Welsh Guards officer has been a role model and key figure in the prince&#x27;s life since childhood, when he was hired as an equerry to Prince Charles following Princess Diana&#x27;s death. Other bridesmaids include Prince Harry&#x27;s goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, 3, daughter of Major Nicholas van Cutsem and Alice van Cutsem, and Zalie Warren, 2, daughter of Prince Harry&#x27;s school friend Jake Warren, who was also Princess Diana&#x27;s godson.
Samir Hussein / Getty Images

The former Welsh Guards officer has been a role model and key figure in the prince's life since childhood, when he was hired as an equerry to Prince Charles following Princess Diana's death.

Other bridesmaids include Prince Harry's goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, 3, daughter of Major Nicholas van Cutsem and Alice van Cutsem, and Zalie Warren, 2, daughter of Prince Harry's school friend Jake Warren, who was also Princess Diana's godson.

And fear not, Meghan will be followed down the aisle by some of her friends' kids, too.

First there&#x27;s the Mulroney clan — children of best friend and wedding planner Jessica Mulroney. Twins Brian and John, 7, and their younger sister Ivy, 3, will have travelled more than 3,500 miles from Canada to be at St George&#x27;s chapel in Windsor on Saturday.Meghan has also picked the daughters of another close friend, Benita Litt, to take part in the big day. Remi, 6, and Rylan, 7, are both her goddaughters.
George Pimentel / WireImage

First there's the Mulroney clan — children of best friend and wedding planner Jessica Mulroney. Twins Brian and John, 7, and their younger sister Ivy, 3, will have travelled more than 3,500 miles from Canada to be at St George's chapel in Windsor on Saturday.

Meghan has also picked the daughters of another close friend, Benita Litt, to take part in the big day. Remi, 6, and Rylan, 7, are both her goddaughters.

Sadly, the royal palace is keeping schtum about what they'll be wearing. You'll have to tune in Saturday (if you don't have an invite, that is.)

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Hazel is a breaking news reporter and curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App