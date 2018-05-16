The Royal Bridesmaids And Page Boys Have Been Announced

May we formally present to you — the bridesmaids and page boys of the royal wedding.
Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday a list of 10 children who will be by the alter when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.
It goes without saying that they include Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, who turned three this month.
Advertisement
And, of course, her older brother and third in line to the throne Prince George — who made it to the top of the list of page boys.
They'll be joined by Prince Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, son of close friend Mark Dyer and his wife Amanda.
And fear not, Meghan will be followed down the aisle by some of her friends' kids, too.
Sadly, the royal palace is keeping schtum about what they'll be wearing. You'll have to tune in Saturday (if you don't have an invite, that is.)
Hazel is a breaking news reporter and curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.