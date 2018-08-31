 back to top
There's A School Of Thought That Theresa May's Dancing Is Like, Actually Great?

"Dear Kenya, I am so, so, so, so sorry. Someone please stop her. Yours sincerely, The whole of England."

Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Good morning. She did it again.

Okay. Wow. Got to sort of almost kind of respect Theresa May for doubling down on the dancing. These moves even more epic than the last.
Barry Malone @malonebarry

Okay. Wow. Got to sort of almost kind of respect Theresa May for doubling down on the dancing. These moves even more epic than the last. https://t.co/8JLhPv8waF

The prime minister of the United Kingdom whacked out her shapes once more during a visit to Nairobi, in a series of moves that perplexed news outlets around the world.

British Prime Minister @theresa_may has attracted a mixed response to her 'dance floor diplomacy' during a trip to Kenya.
Sky News Australia @SkyNewsAust

British Prime Minister @theresa_may has attracted a mixed response to her ‘dance floor diplomacy’ during a trip to Kenya. MORE: https://t.co/BN2PSXeBWU #FirstEdition https://t.co/Azt1Biw2wz

It's the second time in a three-day visit to Africa that she's busted out the "Maybot". You may remember that it happened on Tuesday in Capetown and people made some excellent remixes.

PM in Africa (Dubstep Remix)
Minister of Memes @ministerofmemes

PM in Africa (Dubstep Remix)

Of course, people couldn't resist this time, either. There was Baby Shark.

Theresa May dancing to Baby Shark is actually the only video you need in your life rn...
Sam Oliver @SamOli94

Theresa May dancing to Baby Shark is actually the only video you need in your life rn...

There was ABBA.

Theresa May is the dancing queen part 2
Emily 🌹 @emilybennett27

Theresa May is the dancing queen part 2

Michael Jackson.

michael jackson thriller (1983)
scott bartoncaldwell @scozzabc

@lauraewaddell @johnmerro1 michael jackson thriller (1983)

There was even The Office.

Theresa May: "If you wanted dancing you should have come to me." - "Do you dance?" Theresa May: "Big time!"
FPL Partridge @FPL_Partridge

Theresa May: “If you wanted dancing you should have come to me.” - “Do you dance?” Theresa May: “Big time!”

People didn't really know what to make of her new and improved shapes.

Damn #TheresaMay in Kenya is my mom at my wedding
Gillian Telling @Gilliantelling

Damn #TheresaMay in Kenya is my mom at my wedding https://t.co/5Nnq0YQ0OF

Some Brits took it upon themselves to apologise to Kenya for her behaviour.

Dear Kenya, I am so, so, so, so sorry. Someone please stop her. Yours sincerely, The whole of England #TheresaMay
Francesca @fransbeautyblog

Dear Kenya, I am so, so, so, so sorry. Someone please stop her. Yours sincerely, The whole of England #TheresaMay https://t.co/4bg6evoHJc

British Prime Minister @theresa_may is in Kenya, dancing. To be fair the fact that we all watched this should add to Britain's IOUs from the colonial era. I mean...😐
Kabir Taneja @KabirTaneja

British Prime Minister @theresa_may is in Kenya, dancing. To be fair the fact that we all watched this should add to Britain’s IOUs from the colonial era. I mean...😐 https://t.co/kDRUrKsTNM

Others admired the patience of the scouts around her, who were actually performing a dance *for* the prime minister before her impromptu decision to participate.

Breaking news: Theresa May not dancing in Kenya. Due to sheer strength of will, Kenyans keep a straight face, in an atmosphere of absurdity.
Kristi Leigh @MountAirMedia

@JerryDunleavy Breaking news: Theresa May not dancing in Kenya. Due to sheer strength of will, Kenyans keep a straight face, in an atmosphere of absurdity. https://t.co/iBmJZWqoyj

Over on Good Morning Britain, they did this absolutely iconic "picking fruit" explanation of her dancing.

Former England striker Peter Crouch very much approved.

Ahhhhh the old picking apples routine . She's going straight through my repertoire on this trip 🔥
Peter Crouch @petercrouch

Ahhhhh the old picking apples routine . She’s going straight through my repertoire on this trip 🔥 https://t.co/IOngkrxftV

Then there were those who wondered why on God's green earth no one tried to intervene.

Why is nobody in government telling Theresa May to stop dancing??? Stop dancing Theresa!
Luke Cutforth 🌊✨ @LukeCutforth

Why is nobody in government telling Theresa May to stop dancing??? Stop dancing Theresa!

And finally, some who wanted people to just leave the PM alone.

Can we ease up on criticising Theresa May's dancing? I LOVE dancing. I dance *exactly* like that. I want to keep dancing as I get older because it's such a joyful, inclusive, stupid thing and it shouldn't matter how you look. No shame in having a bop. Keeeeeeeep dancing! 👏👏💃🏻
Rob Holley @robholley

Can we ease up on criticising Theresa May’s dancing? I LOVE dancing. I dance *exactly* like that. I want to keep dancing as I get older because it’s such a joyful, inclusive, stupid thing and it shouldn’t matter how you look. No shame in having a bop. Keeeeeeeep dancing! 👏👏💃🏻

