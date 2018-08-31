There's A School Of Thought That Theresa May's Dancing Is Like, Actually Great?

Good morning. She did it again.
The prime minister of the United Kingdom whacked out her shapes once more during a visit to Nairobi, in a series of moves that perplexed news outlets around the world.
It's the second time in a three-day visit to Africa that she's busted out the "Maybot". You may remember that it happened on Tuesday in Capetown and people made some excellent remixes.
Of course, people couldn't resist this time, either. There was Baby Shark.
There was ABBA.
Michael Jackson.
There was even The Office.
People didn't really know what to make of her new and improved shapes.
Some Brits took it upon themselves to apologise to Kenya for her behaviour.
Others admired the patience of the scouts around her, who were actually performing a dance *for* the prime minister before her impromptu decision to participate.
Over on Good Morning Britain, they did this absolutely iconic "picking fruit" explanation of her dancing.
Former England striker Peter Crouch very much approved.
Then there were those who wondered why on God's green earth no one tried to intervene.
And finally, some who wanted people to just leave the PM alone.
