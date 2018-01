Share On copy Share On copy

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, measuring 8.0 on the Richter scale.

TSUNAMI WARNING 1: See https://t.co/npoUHxWBas for alert areas. M8.0 175mi SE Kodiak City, Alaska 0032AKST Jan 23: #NTWC

The quake struck 175 miles south east of Kodiak city at 12:31 a.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.