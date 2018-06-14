 back to top

This Tube Driver Stopped His Train To Pay Tribute To Victims Of The Grenfell Fire

He was filmed holding up a green banner to commemorate the lives of the 72 people who were killed a year ago today.

Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A tube driver stopped his train in west London and waved a green banner in memory of the victims of the Grenfell fire, which took place a year ago today.

The moment was captured by reporters at Sky News, who were filming the local community in Kensington as they paid tribute to the 72 people killed and countless others who lost loved ones.

Local residents had gathered to eat an iftar meal nearby the track, many of them wearing green — the colour used to commemorate victims of the tragedy.
Friends and families of the victims joined survivors in a vigil on Wednesday night, the eve of the anniversary, holding pictures of the victims as they walked to the burned-out tower block.

Thirteen tower blocks, including Grenfell itself, were lit up in green.
The tube driver's actions resonated with a lot of people.

Including those defending his decision to stop the train.

Hazel is a breaking news reporter and curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

