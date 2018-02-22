 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

"Parks And Rec" Stars Slam The NRA For Using A Leslie Knope GIF

"I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda."

Posted on
Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Wednesday night, National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch was slammed for saying she was fighting for the victims of the Parkland shooting during a heated CNN town hall.

Pool / Reuters

The audience gave a standing ovation to the Broward County sheriff for calling Loesch out after she claimed to support the victims. "You're not standing up for them until you say, 'I want less weapons.'" Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch: “You just told this group of people that you ar… https://t.co/4q4jBSBAPn
CNN Breaking News @cnnbrk

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch: “You just told this group of people that you ar… https://t.co/4q4jBSBAPn

Reply Retweet Favorite

But, the NRA celebrated her performance on Twitter anyway. Using a GIF of Parks And Recreation's Leslie Knope.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members.
NRA @NRA

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The show's creator, Michael Schur, was not happy about his main character being rolled out in support of gun ownership.

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter a… https://t.co/IUNj03Uh53
Ken Tremendous @KenTremendous

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter a… https://t.co/IUNj03Uh53

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Amy Poehler, who plays Knope on the show, is not on Twitter but Schur relayed a message from her, "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?"

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

People loved it.

@KenTremendous Dana Loesch:
Jonathan Adams @JonathanAdams

@KenTremendous Dana Loesch:

Reply Retweet Favorite

But then, weirdly, the whole thing turned a debate about what exactly character Ron Swanson would say about the recent gun control debate.

@JonChumbler @KenTremendous Ron Swanson would have supported the assault weapons ban with a statement like, "A man… https://t.co/DmLEZjI2fI
Dr. Bill @_Doctor_Bill_

@JonChumbler @KenTremendous Ron Swanson would have supported the assault weapons ban with a statement like, "A man… https://t.co/DmLEZjI2fI

Reply Retweet Favorite
@_Doctor_Bill_ @JonChumbler @KenTremendous You do know that a gun being semi-automatic doesn’t make it an Assault w… https://t.co/K0UHgEOv9R
Dallas Riggs @DallasRiggs4211

@_Doctor_Bill_ @JonChumbler @KenTremendous You do know that a gun being semi-automatic doesn’t make it an Assault w… https://t.co/K0UHgEOv9R

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thankfully Nick Offerman, who played Swanson on the show, quickly cleared that up.

.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter a… https://t.co/nyvh00HQkn
Nick Offerman @Nick_Offerman

.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter a… https://t.co/nyvh00HQkn

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

People were proud of him for weighing in.

@Nick_Offerman @NRA @DLoesch You, sir, are a treasure.
A_Glaze22 @A_Glaze22

@Nick_Offerman @NRA @DLoesch You, sir, are a treasure.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Nick_Offerman @NRA @DLoesch
Alex Kane @alexjkane

@Nick_Offerman @NRA @DLoesch

Reply Retweet Favorite

Actor Adam Scott who played Ben Wyatt on the sitcom tweeted at the NRA to "stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope."

Hey @nra please stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope. https://t.co/Lr2HCeN7qp
Adam Scott @mradamscott

Hey @nra please stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope. https://t.co/Lr2HCeN7qp

Reply Retweet Favorite

The NRA has not yet responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement