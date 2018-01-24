The Pope Just Said Fake News Is The Work Of The Devil

Pope Francis said fake news was the work of the devil on Wednesday, comparing propagators to the snake that tempted Eve in the Book of Genesis.

In a speech delivered at the Vatican for World Communications Day, he said that the "crafty serpent" was the original incarnation of the spread of untruths.

"This biblical episode brings to light an essential element for our reflection: There is no such thing as harmless disinformation; on the contrary, trusting in falsehood can have dire consequences," he said. "Even a seemingly slight distortion of the truth can have dangerous effects."

The serpent's deception of Eve, convincing her to eat fruit from the forbidden tree in the Garden of Eden, triggered "the tragic history of human sin ... issuing in the countless of other evils committed against God, neighbor, society and creation," he said.



Reading a speech titled "'The truth will set you free’ (Jn 8:32). Fake news and journalism for peace", the pontiff called on followers to denounce "snake-tactics" employed by fake news writers who can "strike at any time."