This Woman's Family Published Her Book As A Surprise For Christmas And Her Reaction Is Brilliant

This is Alice Mpofu-Coles, a 53-year-old activist who is a PhD research student at the University of Reading and also volunteers with refugees.
She went viral earlier this week when her daughter, Michelle, filmed her reaction when she opened her Christmas present: her own book, which her husband had published. Her response has been shared more than 32,000 times.
She told BuzzFeed News that the book is made up of excerpts of a journal she wrote during her struggle with breast cancer. She's been writing it for over 10 years.
"My husband knew that when I met him eight years ago this was my dream — to write the book," she said.
She thought the present would be something to do with Michelle Obama — who she had hoped to see in London this month — and had no idea that the whole family was in on the surprise.
People absolutely loved her reaction.
Then they started saying they wanted to buy it.
"I am humbled that some thing I did in my own house brought so much joy to people during Christmas," she said.
