This Woman's Family Published Her Book As A Surprise For Christmas And Her Reaction Is Brilliant

"I am humbled that something I did in my own house brought so much joy to people during Christmas."

Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Alice Mpofu-Coles, a 53-year-old activist who is a PhD research student at the University of Reading and also volunteers with refugees.

Alice Mpofu-Coles

She went viral earlier this week when her daughter, Michelle, filmed her reaction when she opened her Christmas present: her own book, which her husband had published. Her response has been shared more than 32,000 times.

My stepdad published my mums book. She's been writing it for over 10years This is her reaction 😂😂😂 Love you mum @AliceChigumira #MerryChristmas
taaffeite✨ @MemePoet

My stepdad published my mums book. She’s been writing it for over 10years This is her reaction 😂😂😂 Love you mum @AliceChigumira #MerryChristmas

Alice Mpofu-Coles

She told BuzzFeed News that the book is made up of excerpts of a journal she wrote during her struggle with breast cancer. She's been writing it for over 10 years.

Alice Mpofu-Coles

A former Zimbabwean diplomat who came to the UK as a refugee herself in 2002, Mpofu-Coles was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007.

She had lost her brothers, parents, and first husband in a short space of time, and her daughters — Michelle, 26, and Tadiwa, 21 — were still young.

"I started writing into a journal daily about how I feel. I didn't have many people to talk to so I just used to write talking to God," she told BuzzFeed News.

"It is a mini bio about the struggle with breast cancer: the resilience, the support, the doctors, the lows and ups, the reflection [on] my childhood," she said, adding that it also looks at how she coped with the deaths of her husband and family.

The book, called Dear God From Your Poached Egg Breast, also covers her time as a female civil servant and diplomat for Zimbabwe's government, working and studying through cancer treatment and chronic pain, and contains "an infusion of African innuendos to 'Dear God...'" she said.

"My husband knew that when I met him eight years ago this was my dream — to write the book," she said.

Alice Mpofu-Coles

Unable to afford a private editor, her husband, Wayne Coles, had been editing the book.

"He then told me he will finish editing it after Christmas and then we can self-publish slowly for family and friends, and he will get a second editor to make it perfect, someone who we might not [have to] pay from church, or friends," Mpofu-Coles said.

"We had a plan and I was happy. At least the ball was rolling after 10 years of so many things hindering me to go ahead sending it to printers."

She thought the present would be something to do with Michelle Obama — who she had hoped to see in London this month — and had no idea that the whole family was in on the surprise.

Alice Mpofu-Coles

The seven copies of her manuscript were at the bottom of a a gift bag, underneath a Michelle Obama T-shirt and a picture of the former first lady.

"My husband had tried to get me tickets to see her when she came to UK and couldn't manage, so I had the book, which I was currently reading," she said.

"I just was so shocked... After 10 years of slowly writing, suffering from chronic pain from the operations, and after so much disappointment, I was so happy to finally see my struggle with breast cancer in words in my first book."

People absolutely loved her reaction.

iNyasha🗽 @vee_nyasha

Then they started saying they wanted to buy it.

Courtney K 📢 @The_Games_Afoot

"I actually didn't know that my daughters had posted it on Twitter. When Meme and Tadiwa started saying after our Christmas meal, late in the evening, 'There is a lot of reaction on Twitter', I was shocked," she said.

"I was so humbled that I touched so many people's lives — mothers, daughters, fathers, sons, young people, families, celebrities — everyone was crying and [made] positive comments, too."

"I am humbled that some thing I did in my own house brought so much joy to people during Christmas," she said.

&quot;As most people are saying they have had tears and it has made the best Christmas for them wherever they are, in a gloomy world this lighted up the Christmas spirit of what it is about: Jesus, families, and giving,&quot; she added.&quot;I guess it was meant to happen at this time and this moment to bring joy to people.&quot;She and her husband still plan to self-publish, she said, and will ask someone close to them to be a second editor.
Supplied

"As most people are saying they have had tears and it has made the best Christmas for them wherever they are, in a gloomy world this lighted up the Christmas spirit of what it is about: Jesus, families, and giving," she added.

"I guess it was meant to happen at this time and this moment to bring joy to people."

She and her husband still plan to self-publish, she said, and will ask someone close to them to be a second editor.

