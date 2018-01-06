People Had The Best Jokes After Trump Claimed He's "Like, Really Smart" And "A Very Stable Genius"

Share On more Share On more

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public,… https://t.co/3RTHPrrh6n

In a series of extraordinary tweets, the president blamed Democrats and the media for questioning his mental stability and intelligence.

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.… https://t.co/G3374En0XQ

"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," he tweeted.

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and… https://t.co/X3UO2xDvEv

@realDonaldTrump Ragetweeting at 7am from the White House about how, like, really smart you are may not be the best… https://t.co/KUi5bg0vVL

Many Twitter users were left stunned by the president's tweets.

Even I wouldn’t put ‘like’ in the sentence and I went to a girls school in the 90s https://t.co/75MlyV4TRQ

The use of the word "like" was particularly galling for some.

I’m, like, really smart. Genius. Super duper smart. Bigly intelligent. Best brain. Big boy words. ~ Donald J.… https://t.co/jlrrXQW4Me

Others wondered whether the quote would be more at home in The Simpsons ...

Many people thought Trump's words were straight out of Mean Girls .

'being, like, really smart' - Regina George, Mean Girls (2004) https://t.co/kFBty55KjT

Is it just me who read the 'being, like, really smart..' bit in Gretchen Wiener's voice from Mean Girls? https://t.co/2ICyp07jUg

Nothing but respect for my stable genius

The "stable genius" line also paved the way for a bunch of horse jokes.

Trump also attacked Steve Bannon, the executive chairman of Breitbart News and ousted presidential chief strategist who spoke to Wolff for the book and mocked the president's children.

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used… https://t.co/sk2TeLbqjo

In recent months, some Democrats began reaching out to mental health experts with the aim of removing the president from office.

Trump's intelligence, too, has been mocked — even by his own staff.

In November, sources revealed to BuzzFeed News that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told guests at a private dinner that the president has the intelligence of a “kindergartner."

NBC News also reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a "moron" after a July meeting.