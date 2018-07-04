This Suffragette's Scrapbook Shows Just What Women Had To Do To Get The Vote

This is Kitty Marion: actress, birth control campaigner, and militant Suffragette. She kept a record of her badass deeds in a scrapbook, and now — for the first time — it's been made public.
What's inside is pretty relevant to women today. For some historians, she was the "original #MeToo".
She went on not only to carry out arson attacks, but to coordinate them across the country and train other militants on the request of the Pankhurts, who led the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU).
Other experts say Marion's acting days gave her the key contacts she needed to organise the campaign on such a large scale.
Marion was forced to flee Britain altogether in 1915, as anti-German sentiment during the First World War made life too dangerous for her. With the help of her fellow Suffragettes, she bought a ticket to the US and joined the campaign for birth control.
Her commitment to fighting for women's autonomy, not only physically, but in all aspects, is clear throughout her scrapbook.
The page that will go on display at the Museum of London on Thursday shows a newspaper clipping from her first arrest in July 1909 — with a handwritten note marking the occasion.
Marion's scrapbook will go on show alongside those of fellow Suffragettes Ada Flatman (standing second from the right in the group picture below) and Minnie Baldock (pictured right).
