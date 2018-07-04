This Suffragette's Scrapbook Shows Just What Women Had To Do To Get The Vote

Museum of London

Marion, who was born in Westphalia, Germany, in 1871, moved to England to live with an aunt when she was 15 to escape her abusive father. Four years later, she took to the stage as a music hall actress.

But on signing her first contract with an agent, she was knocked unconscious and sexually assaulted — an experience that Dr Fern Riddell, who used the scrapbook as a basis for her book Death In Ten Minutes, says spurred her into campaigning for women's rights.

"This is an actress who fought back against sexual harassment in her industry for 20 years. No one would listen to her," Riddell told BuzzFeed News.

"In end, being so frustrated and so angry, and so upset and damaged by what was [being done] to women in that industry by men, she turned to the bomb and the arson campaign of the Suffragettes."