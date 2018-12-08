Six People Were Killed In A Stampede At An Italian Nightclub

Share On more Share On more

Five young teenagers and an adult woman were killed after panic caused a stampede at a nightclub in a central Italian town in the early hours of Saturday morning. More than 100 others were reportedly injured, some seriously, when people fled the Lanterna Azzurra club in Corinaldo, a town close to the costal city of Ancona, before 1am local time.

Many of them are understood to be teenagers who had gone to see a concert by Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta.

Footage taken as they rushed out of the exit appeared to show a barrier giving way as people climbed over it.

Five of the victims were aged between 14 and 16, according to a post from Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Facebook. A sixth victim was a 39-year-old woman who had accompanied her daughter to the concert. He confirmed their names were Asia Nasoni, 14; Daniele Pongetti, 16; Benedetta Vitali, 15; Mattia Orlandi, 15; Emma Fabini, 14; and Eleonora Girolimini, 39. “It’s absurd to die like this,” he wrote, confirming that the government will work to establish what happened.

Officials have not confirmed what caused the stampede, but Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told Italian news site RAI that a sprayed substance could have sparked panic. Reports have claimed it was similar to pepper spray. In addition to the obstacle of the barrier by the exit, the club is thought to have been over capacity, with around 1,000 people inside. Salvini said it was probably that there were “more people inside than was permissible”.

