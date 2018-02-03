A Man Has Been Arrested After Foreign Nationals Were Hurt In Drive-By Shootings In A City In Italy

Four foreign nationals were reportedly shot in Macerata on Saturday morning.

Multiple foreign nationals were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Italian city of Macerata on Saturday.

The first shots were fired from a car at around 11:10 a.m. local time, according to newspaper Corriere della Sera, with two "young black immigrants" targeted. Two more people were injured in different places as the attacker drove around the city, which is about 125 miles east of Rome.

According to reports four people have been wounded.

A man has been arrested and "investigations are underway" into the attack, according to Italy's national police force.

Police tweeted a picture of the alleged gunman, who appeared to be wearing an Italian flag.

#Macerata fermato uomo dalle pattuglie delle Forze dell'Ordine. Sono in corso accertamenti investigativi

Police did not confirm the number of those injured, but said all were foreign nationals and that one had undergone surgery.

#Macerata i feriti accertati sono di nazionalità straniera. Subito soccorsi sono ora in ospedale

Macerata's mayor Romano Carancini had earlier warned residents to stay indoors until further notice.

"There's an armed man in the car shooting in town," he wrote on Facebook. "We stopped public transport. We asked schools to keep children inside until further notice. It is recommended not to pick them up until further notice."

