The Royals Have Named Their New Baby Louis Arthur Charles

We are royally pleased to introduce: His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.
Actually, his full name — bestowed upon him by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — is Louis Arthur Charles.
Will and Kate's choice was announced on Twitter on Friday.
The announcement coincided with a statement from Kensington Palace.
