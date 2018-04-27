 back to top
The Royals Have Named Their New Baby Louis Arthur Charles

"The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

We are royally pleased to introduce: His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Actually, his full name — bestowed upon him by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — is Louis Arthur Charles.

Will and Kate's choice was announced on Twitter on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. https://t.co/4DUwsLv5JQ
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

The announcement coincided with a statement from Kensington Palace.

