Prince Harry Got On Stage With The Cast Of "Hamilton" Last Night

A musical message from the (sixth in line to be) King.

Hazel Shearing
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met the cast of "Hamilton" in London last night.

As always, the Duchess of Sussex looked radiant.

And she definitely seemed very excited as she took her seat at the special gala performance in support of Sentebale, a charity set up by Prince Harry to help children affected by HIV in southern Africa.

Probably because it was next to the musical's writer, Lin Manuel Miranda.

The real highlight came after the show when Harry, sixth in line to the throne, took to the stage and actually started singing King George's song.

"You say..." Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN https://t.co/M5hmjTfhEz
"You say..." Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN https://t.co/M5hmjTfhEz

People obviously loved it.

@DarkQueenKeora @bletchuk @KensingtonRoyal @HamiltonWestEnd @Sentebale
@DarkQueenKeora @bletchuk @KensingtonRoyal @HamiltonWestEnd @Sentebale

@KensingtonRoyal @HamiltonWestEnd @Sentebale This was the perfect end to a perfect night! 👍👏
@KensingtonRoyal @HamiltonWestEnd @Sentebale This was the perfect end to a perfect night! 👍👏

The couple also met the cast on stage.

And Harry got chatting to the *actual* king, played by Michael Jibson.

And here's a final photo. Just because, you know, one last time...

