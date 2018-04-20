Government Scientists Say Toxic "Hotspots" Are Still Present Around Salisbury

Toxic "hotspots" could still be active around Salisbury more than six weeks after a nerve agent was used to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter, government scientists have warned.



Ian Boyd, the chief scientific adviser at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) made the announcement in front of concerned residents at a public meeting on Thursday.

Locals have become frustrated that key locations in the city have remained closed since Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the military grade toxin Novichok on March 4, including the Mill Pub and the Zizzi restaurant, where the pair ate lunch before they were found unconscious on a park bench.

"We have to make an assumption that in certain circumstances there will be relatively high concentrations, probably in very, very specific locations, which could be at levels that could be toxic to individuals," Boyd said, adding that there were still "hotspots" of the agent around Salisbury.



"We already know there are some high concentrations within those locations," he said.

Officials said on Tuesday that the deadly Novichok nerve agent was administered in a liquid form, and believe it was applied to the front door of Skripal's home, where the highest concentration was detected. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), confirmed last week that the toxin was used in the attack.

Around 200 military staff are assisting with decontamination work in the city. Officials said that the police station will be closed for eight weeks while parts of it are decontaminated.



Two ambulance stations, a car compound and the home of Det Sgt Nick Bailey, a police officer who was also harmed while responding to the attack, will be decontaminated.

The UK has accused Russia of being behind the attack on the Skripals, provoking a diplomatic crisis between Moscow and the London, as well as other Western governments, and the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats on each side.

This month Britain laid out its most detailed explanation yet of why it believes the Kremlin is responsible for the attack, stating that only Russia has the "technical means, operational experience and motive" to carry it out.

Sir Mark Sedwill, the prime minister's national security adviser, said Russia had been testing nerve agents on door handles – which is how police suspect the pair were poisoned – and targeting email accounts belonging to Yulia Skripal as far back as 2013.

Theresa May cited the incident when she explained why the UK joined the United States and France in carrying out airstrikes on Syrian chemical weapons facilities near Damascus and Homs on April 13, noting that an "international norm" regarding the prohibition on chemical weapons was being "eroded".