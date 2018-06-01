 back to top

World

Lions, Tigers And A Jaguar Escaped From A German Zoo

Officers said they shot a bear as the big cats escaped from Eifel Zoo in Western Germany.

Posted on
Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Eifel Zoo

Five dangerous big cats were on the run Friday after escaping from their enclosures at a Western Germany zoo, police said.

Officers in Trier said they shot a bear as two lions, two tigers and a jaguar made their escape, the AP reported.

They added that the animals are believed to still be on the grounds of Eifel Zoo in the small town of Lünebach, a small town near the border with Luxembourg and Belgium, and home to Eifel Zoo.

Officials were scouring the grounds for the animals an hour after initial reports, and warned residents to stay indoors until they're found.

It is not yet clear how they escaped. Reports said that bad weather had caused a river to overflow, which broke fences around their enclosures.

