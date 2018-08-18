 back to top
Italians Mourned The Victims Of The Genoa Bridge Collapse At A State Funeral

"The collapse of the bridge was a gash in the heart of Genoa, it's a deep wound."

Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
Families and friends of the dozens of victims killed in the collapse of a major highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, mourned the loss of their loved ones at a state funeral held in the city on Saturday.

The Morandi bridge collapsed Tuesday during a sudden and powerful storm, sending rubble and vehicles plummeting onto an industrial area below.At least 38 people were killed in the tragedy, according to official figures, though media reports said another four bodies had been discovered on Saturday.
A national day of mourning was declared, as mass for 19 of the victims was led by Genoa's archbishop.

Members of the emergency services were applauded as they entered the Exhibition and Trade Centre Cardinal, where a temporary altar had been erected.Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte were among the mourners.
Each coffin, surrounded by friends and family, was blessed during the ceremony.

&quot;The collapse of the bridge was a gash in the heart of Genoa, it&#x27;s a deep wound,&quot; Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco said.
Some of the victims' relatives refused to attend the funeral in protest against the government, as authorities scramble to determine the cause of the collapse.

The Italian government this week blamed highway operator Autostrade and European Union spending rules for the disaster, while others have pointed to the Mafia.
Ilaria Caprioglio, the mayor of Savona, warned ahead of the ceremony that "these victims cannot be followed by other victims."

&quot;Now it is the time of grief, but we must think about the conditions of the roads of our region and the security of our infrastructure because these victims cannot be followed by other victims,&quot; he said.
