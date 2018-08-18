Italians Mourned The Victims Of The Genoa Bridge Collapse At A State Funeral

Families and friends of the dozens of victims killed in the collapse of a major highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, mourned the loss of their loved ones at a state funeral held in the city on Saturday.
A national day of mourning was declared, as mass for 19 of the victims was led by Genoa's archbishop.
Each coffin, surrounded by friends and family, was blessed during the ceremony.
Some of the victims' relatives refused to attend the funeral in protest against the government, as authorities scramble to determine the cause of the collapse.
Ilaria Caprioglio, the mayor of Savona, warned ahead of the ceremony that "these victims cannot be followed by other victims."
