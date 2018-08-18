Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan Has Died Aged 80

Kofi Annan, former United Nations secretary general, has died aged 80, his foundation said on Saturday. The Ghanaian Nobel Peace Prize laureate, one of the world's most revered diplomats, "passed away peacefully" following a "short illness," a statement from his family and the Kofi Annan Foundation read.

Annan became the first black African secretary general when he took up the post in 1997. He held the post until 2006.



He died in a hospital in Bern, Switzerland, according to Reuters.

As the news of his death spreads around the world, tributes have poured in to remember the late diplomat whose life and legacy is one of immeasurable impact.

In a statement, the current UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, paid tribute to Annan, calling him "a good friend and mentor".

"Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good. It is with profound sadness that I learned of his passing. In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organization into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination.

"Like so many, I was proud to call Kofi Annan a good friend and mentor. I was deeply honoured by his trust in selecting me to serve as UN High Commissioner for Refugees under his leadership. He remained someone I could always turn to for counsel and wisdom — and I know I was not alone. He provided people everywhere with a space for dialogue, a place for problem-solving and a path to a better world. In these turbulent and trying times, he never stopped working to give life to the values of the United Nations Charter. His legacy will remain a true inspiration for all of us."



British prime minister Theresa May hailed Annan as the "reformer of the UN".