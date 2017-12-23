Dozens Of People Are Feared Dead After A Tropical Storm Struck The Philippines

Officials estimate a further 58 people are missing after Tropical Storm Tembin unleashed flash floods and landslides on the island of Mindanao.

At least 75 people have been killed by torrential floods that have struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, officials said on Saturday. A further 58 have also been reported missing in the chaos of landslides and torrential rain that hit the country in the wake of Tropical Storm Tembin, known as Vinta in the Philippines.

Romina Marasigan, spokesperson for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, was quoted by the Associated Press as saying, "These reports were received from regional offices, these are consolidated reports but these are subject to validation and verification by the national NDRRMC."

Emergency services evacuated people on inflatable lifeboats in Davao City, the most populous city in the country after the capital, Manila, with more than 1.6 million residents.



Families were forced to wade through the streets in Cagayan de Oro City after the river swelled over, with police officers carrying small children on their backs.



Tembin recorded gusts of up to 59mph. It is forecast to move west toward Vietnam on Sunday.

Among the worst hit areas in the region, which has a combined population of 20 million people, is Zamboanga del Norte. Mayor Bong Edding of the province's Sibuco town told AP that more than 30 people had been swept away by flash floods in the fishing village of Anungan.

"The floodwaters from the mountain came down so fast and swept away people and houses," he said. "It's really sad because Christmas is just a few days away, but these things happen beyond our control." Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur were also among the worst-affected towns.



The disaster comes at one of the busiest times of the year in the Philippines, a predominantly Catholic country. "It is unfortunate that another tropical cyclone, Vinta, made its presence felt so near Christmas," presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said.

Now thousands have been moved to emergency shelters, while many more are stranded in airports and seaports, their flights and ferries having been cancelled. It is the second catastrophe to hit the country in a week, after an earlier tropical storm triggered landslides that killed 50 people and left 31 others missing.

