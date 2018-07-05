Britain Is Demanding Answers From Russia After Two People Were Exposed To A Deadly Nerve Agent

"The use of chemical weapons anywhere is barbaric and inhumane. The decision taken by the Russian government to deploy these in Salisbury on March 4 was reckless and callous," he said. "There is no plausible alternative explanation to the events in March other than that the Russian state was responsible."

The incident, which has left a man and woman both in their 40s critically ill, comes less than four months after the UK accused the Kremlin of poisoning former Russian military spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with the same substance in nearby Salisbury. Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday after a meeting of the government's emergency Cobra committee, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said that any links between the two incidents are "the main line of enquiry". Javid stopped short of blaming Moscow overtly, saying it would be wrong to "jump to conclusions" while the investigation is carried out. However, he said that the UK was "ready to respond as and when new evidence comes to light".

The UK's home secretary has demanded an explanation from Russia after two people were exposed to the military-grade nerve agent Novichok in Amesbury, Wiltshire, on Saturday.

How dumb they think 🇷🇺 is to use “again” so-called “Novichok” in the middle of the FIFA World Cup and after the special session of the CSP (convened by the way by 🇬🇧) that gave the #OPCW attribution functions. The show must go on? https://t.co/a9FdJceWIv

He noted that Russian state-sponsored media has already begun to spread "disinformation" since news of the latest incident was announced on Wednesday.



Moscow's embassy in the Netherlands wrote on Twitter that the UK must think Russia is "dumb" to carry out such an attack "again", adding: "The show must go on".

Speaking earlier on the Today programme, Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace said the government is working on the assumption that, unlike the Skripals, the latest victims were not actively targeted. Yet Javid said he "cannot rule out" that the Novichok found in both cases came from the same batch.

"The eyes of the world are currently on Russia, not least because of the World Cup. It is now time that the Russian state comes forward and explains exactly what has gone on," Javid added.



"It is completely unacceptable for our people to be either deliberate or accidental targets, or for our streets, our parks, our towns to be dumping grounds for poison."



Prime Minister Theresa May also harked back to the Skripal poisoning on Thursday, which she described as a "brazen and reckless" murder attempt.



"Once again the public is having to contend with the consequences of two people being exposed to a nerve agent and I would like to personally thank local businesses and residents for their cooperation," she said.

However, Javid said there is "no evidence" that the latest victims – named as Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44 – visited any of the same places as the Skripals had before they were poisoned, which, he said, were made safe after decontamination.



"Our strong working assumption is that the couple came into contact with the nerve agent in a different location to sites which had been part of the original clean up operation," he said.