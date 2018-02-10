 back to top
An Israeli Jet Has Been Shot Down After New Raids In Syria, Its Military Says

The Israeli military said on Saturday morning that new strikes were a response to an Iranian drone launched from Syria into Israel. The incident marks a serious escalation in the conflict.

Posted on
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Stringer / HERZIE SHAPIRA

An Israeli fighter jet was shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft fire on Saturday morning, following a renewed set of strikes that mark a serious escalation in the conflict.

Israel's military said the new strikes were a retaliation to an Iranian drone launched from Syria into Israel, which was intercepted.

"A combat helicopter successfully intercepted an Iranian UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] that was launched from Syria and infiltrated Israel," the military said on Saturday, adding that the drone had been "under surveillance until the interception".

Iran is an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Israel is concerned about its growing military presence in the country.

Israeli military spokesperson Jonathan Cornicus said Iran was "responsible for this severe violation of Israeli sovereignty" in a tweet shortly after the incident.

In response the Israel Defense Forces launched strikes on Syrian aerial defense systems and Iranian targets in Syria.

IDF has targeted the Iranian control systems in Syria that sent the #UAV into Israeli airspace. Massive Syrian Anti… https://t.co/7w3lAPQQ9A
Jonathan Conricus @LTCJonathan

IDF has targeted the Iranian control systems in Syria that sent the #UAV into Israeli airspace. Massive Syrian Anti… https://t.co/7w3lAPQQ9A

"Twelve targets, including three aerial defense batteries and four Iranian targets that are part of Iran's military establishment in Syria were attacked," the military said in a statement.

"During the attack, anti-aircraft missiles were fired towards Israel, triggering alarms that were heard in Northern Israel," it added.

A Syrian official on state TV called the raids a "new aggression", and said that anti-aircraft fire hit more than one Israeli plane. Israel only confirmed that one plane that has been shot.

One of the pilots who escaped the F-16 jet crash was seriously wounded and evacuated to hospital, the Israeli military said. The other sustained light injuries.

— This is a developing story, check back for updates.


Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

