More Than 100 People Have Been Killed In A Military Plane Crash In Algeria

Share On more Share On more

An Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft, the same model as the plane that crashed.

More than 100 people have been killed in a military plane crash in the north of Algeria on Wednesday.

The plane crashed soon after take-off in a field near an air base in Boufarik, about 20 miles southwest of the capital, Algiers, according to state news agency Algerie Presse.

"There are more than 100 deaths. We can't say exact how many at this point," Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for Algeria's civil protection agency, told The Associated Press.

It is understood that the plane, a Soviet-made Ilyushin Il-76 craft, was carrying soldiers bound for Bechar, near the border with Morocco.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site.

An investigation has been opened into the cause of the crash, a Defense Ministry statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.





